Irked over fine, bikers assault BBMP marshals

BENGALURU: Upset on being fined Rs 1,000 for not wearing a mask, two men assaulted BBMP marshals at KR Puram on Friday. They were later arrested.

Arun T (26) and his friend Jagadish G P (28), residents of Mulabagilu, work in a bar as suppliers. A police officer said around 11.30am, the pair came on a bike and BBMP marshals stopped them for not wearing masks. They were asked to pay a fine of Rs 1,000 each. When they refused, the marshals tried to seize the bike, and the two accused assaulted marshals.

Health inspector Nagaraj alerted KR Puram police about the incident and filed a complaint against the accused. The accused told the police that they did not carry any cash and were angry when they were forced to pay a huge fine.

BBMP recently hiked the fine amount to Rs 1,000 from Rs 200.