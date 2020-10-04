STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Govt sets ball rolling on BBMP ward delimitation

The amendment was passed in the just-concluded legislature session and Governor Vajubhai Vala has given his assent to the Karnataka Municipal Corporations (Third Amendment) Act 2020, on October 1.

Published: 04th October 2020 05:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2020 05:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Government on Saturday set in motion the process of delimitation of wards under the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike by issuing a gazette notification on the amendment to the Karnataka Municipal Corporations Act, 1976.

The amendment was passed in the just-concluded legislature session and Governor Vajubhai Vala has given his assent to the Karnataka Municipal Corporations (Third Amendment) Act 2020, on October 1.

The notification says that the State Government shall constitute a delimitation commission, consisting of such number of members as may be prescribed, to recommend the state government the manner of delimitation of wards. “...the corporation shall consist of such number of councillors not less than 225, but not more than 250 councilors as the government may, by notification determine,” the notification says.

Further, it says, “In respect of BBMP, the State Government, shall, by notification, divide the city into wards in such a manner that the area of wards, as far as possible, shall be within the jurisdiction of an assembly constituency and no ward shall be divided between assembly constituencies.”

More from Bengaluru.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BBMP
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
India set to launch hypersonic nuclear-capable Shaurya missile on Saturday
People light candles during a protest demanding justice for the Hathras case victim
Hathras case: Upper caste villagers demand CBI probe, say accused are innocent
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ready to waive compound interest during moratorium for loans upto Rs 2 cr: Centre 
For representational purposes
Bored working from home? Uttarakhand offers 'workcation' from mountains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Ambushed Assam Rifles vehicle in Arunachal Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Militants ambush Assam Rifles vehicle in Arunachal, 1 killed
Firefighters battle flames at the KPCL power plant, which witnessed a gas turbine blast, at Yelahanka in Bengaluru on Friday | Express
Gas turbine explodes at power plant in Karnataka, 15 injured
Gallery
Here is the list of contestants in the fourth season of popular reality show Bigg Boss in Tamil hosted by Kamal Haasan.
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4: Check out the list of contestants
Shreyas Iyer showed his class with a captain's knock and pacer Anrich Nortje honoured his skipper's heroics by bowling a splendid penultimate over in Delhi Capitals' 18-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in a thrilling IPL match here on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2020 in PICS: Run feast continues in Sharjah as Delhi Capitals claim 18-run victory over KKR
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp