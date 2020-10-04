Govt sets ball rolling on BBMP ward delimitation

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Government on Saturday set in motion the process of delimitation of wards under the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike by issuing a gazette notification on the amendment to the Karnataka Municipal Corporations Act, 1976.

The amendment was passed in the just-concluded legislature session and Governor Vajubhai Vala has given his assent to the Karnataka Municipal Corporations (Third Amendment) Act 2020, on October 1.

The notification says that the State Government shall constitute a delimitation commission, consisting of such number of members as may be prescribed, to recommend the state government the manner of delimitation of wards. “...the corporation shall consist of such number of councillors not less than 225, but not more than 250 councilors as the government may, by notification determine,” the notification says.

Further, it says, “In respect of BBMP, the State Government, shall, by notification, divide the city into wards in such a manner that the area of wards, as far as possible, shall be within the jurisdiction of an assembly constituency and no ward shall be divided between assembly constituencies.”