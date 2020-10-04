STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Irregularities: BBMP wants official repatriated

BBMP Commissioner N Manjunath Prasad has written to the government asking it to send back the Palike chief accounts officer to his parent department, citing financial anomalies. 

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Council

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Council (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BBMP Commissioner N Manjunath Prasad has written to the government asking it to send back the Palike chief accounts officer to his parent department, citing financial anomalies. He said that Chief Accounts Officer R Govindaraju should be returned to the revenue department as financial irregularities have been found under four categories -- Rs 7.86 crore in general allotment a financial error, Rs 7.68 crore in special commissioner funds, Rs 5.83 crore  in state finance commission funds and Rs 6.96 crore in offline payment to the Gandhinagar executive engineer.

“The funds allocated for particular schemes like Nagarothana cannot be diverted for other programmes. Permission from commissioner and special commissioners is required while handling funds. It is also a rule that payments should be made through the corporation’s IFS software, but here it was found that Rs 6.96 crore was being transacted offline and this transaction was stopped immediately. Since we cannot suspend him, we have written to the government to send him back to his parent department,” Prasad said.

Ward committee meetings 
The first ward committee meetings, organised by the newly appointed nodal officers, were held on Saturday. Of the 198 wards, meetings of 168 wards were held. Prasad said Whatsapp groups for all wards have been formed. The meetings discussed black spots, potholes, rajakaluves, smart city works, unauthorised constructions.

