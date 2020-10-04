STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Post Covid, kids get diabetes too

Docs worried; virus stops body from producing insulin

Diabetes

For representational purposes

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Doctors in Bengaluru have come across cases of children, who have developed diabetes after contracting Covid-19. In a person with Type 1 diabetes, the body doesn’t produce enough insulin which breaks down sugar and turns it into energy. Dr Srikanta J T, a consultant of paediatric pulmonology at Aster CMI Hospital told TNIE that his team has seen three cases of children developing diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA), a life-threatening build-up of acid in the blood.  

Dr Srikanta said there is evidence to suggest that SARS-CoV-1 may have entered the pancreas through the ACE2 receptor and damages the pancreatic beta islet cells which produce insulin. This can cause transient or new-onset of Type 1 diabetes. The long-term effects on child ren's health are a cause for concern, said Dr Yogesh Gupta, paediatrician at Fortis Hospital, Banngerghatta Road. 

“We have found Type 1 diabetes in children after a Covid infection. It can cause long-term morbidity, mortality and can lead to poor quality of life. Since Covid-19 cases are on the rise, we may see more children with these problems.” So far, 20,008 children between the age of 0-10 years in Karnataka contracted Covid-19.

Dr Manu Chaudhary, a consultant for paediatric infectious diseases at Rainbow Children’s Hospital, recently treated a 10-year-old who developed diabetes soon after she was diagnosed with Covid-19. While most children with Covid-19 are asymptomatic or have a mild infection, this child’s condition turned severe, and had to be prescribed Remedesivir. “As this is a new virus, we don't know much yet. Children who have already been diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes need to be careful as their condition could worsen (if they contract Covid-19),” Dr Chaudhary added.

diabetes
