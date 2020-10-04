STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Two jumbos electrocuted in lake on Bannerghatta National Park fringes

The swollen lake is on the fringes of the BNP and also abuts Ramadevarabetta and Manjunatha forest patches.

Published: 04th October 2020 04:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2020 04:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In perhaps the first case of electrocution at the Bannerghatta National Park (BNP) in recent times, the carcasses of two cow elephants were found floating in the Tikkakondanahalli Lake under Kodihalli range on Saturday.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that the death is due to electrocution, but the exact cause will be known when the carcasses are fished out and an autopsy is conducted. This is the first time I have seen such a case and it is the first case of electrocution in BNP in the last two years,” Park Deputy Conservator of Forests S Prashanth told The New Sunday Express. 

The swollen lake is on the fringes of the BNP and also abuts Ramadevarabetta and Manjunatha forest patches. Some electricity poles are near the water body and some are inside it, posing a danger.  Due to the heavy downpour this monsoon season, the Tikkakondanahalli lake water is overflowing, making matters worse. 

Notice to power utility: Forest dept

BNP Deputy Conservator of Forests Prashanth said that the field staff informed him on Saturday morning, but the carcasses could not be fished out as they had bloated up. By the time earthmovers reached the site, it was 5.30 pm. The operation to remove the carcasses out of the water will be taken up on Sunday morning, he said.

Another forest official said, “We will send a notice to the power utility and also take action against them for the deaths of the two elephants. They are protected under Schedule 1 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.” The official added that electricity poles do pass through forest fringes connecting villages, but poles in water bodies is unusual.

“Preliminary reports show that some poles have bent and two wires have come in contact with each other, leading to grounding, which led to the casualties,” the official said. Dr K S Umashankar, assistant director, veterinary services at Bannerghatta Biological Park, said, “I went into the lake to examine the carcasses. The tusks are not burnt and there are no physical injuries. They could be around 20- 25 years old and may have died three days ago as they are heavily bloated. A sudden shock may have caused them to collapse in the water.”

More from Bengaluru.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bannerghatta National Park elephants
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
India set to launch hypersonic nuclear-capable Shaurya missile on Saturday
People light candles during a protest demanding justice for the Hathras case victim
Hathras case: Upper caste villagers demand CBI probe, say accused are innocent
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ready to waive compound interest during moratorium for loans upto Rs 2 cr: Centre 
For representational purposes
Bored working from home? Uttarakhand offers 'workcation' from mountains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Ambushed Assam Rifles vehicle in Arunachal Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Militants ambush Assam Rifles vehicle in Arunachal, 1 killed
Firefighters battle flames at the KPCL power plant, which witnessed a gas turbine blast, at Yelahanka in Bengaluru on Friday | Express
Gas turbine explodes at power plant in Karnataka, 15 injured
Gallery
Here is the list of contestants in the fourth season of popular reality show Bigg Boss in Tamil hosted by Kamal Haasan.
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4: Check out the list of contestants
Shreyas Iyer showed his class with a captain's knock and pacer Anrich Nortje honoured his skipper's heroics by bowling a splendid penultimate over in Delhi Capitals' 18-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in a thrilling IPL match here on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2020 in PICS: Run feast continues in Sharjah as Delhi Capitals claim 18-run victory over KKR
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp