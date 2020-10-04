Two jumbos electrocuted in lake on Bannerghatta National Park fringes

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In perhaps the first case of electrocution at the Bannerghatta National Park (BNP) in recent times, the carcasses of two cow elephants were found floating in the Tikkakondanahalli Lake under Kodihalli range on Saturday.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that the death is due to electrocution, but the exact cause will be known when the carcasses are fished out and an autopsy is conducted. This is the first time I have seen such a case and it is the first case of electrocution in BNP in the last two years,” Park Deputy Conservator of Forests S Prashanth told The New Sunday Express.

The swollen lake is on the fringes of the BNP and also abuts Ramadevarabetta and Manjunatha forest patches. Some electricity poles are near the water body and some are inside it, posing a danger. Due to the heavy downpour this monsoon season, the Tikkakondanahalli lake water is overflowing, making matters worse.

Notice to power utility: Forest dept

BNP Deputy Conservator of Forests Prashanth said that the field staff informed him on Saturday morning, but the carcasses could not be fished out as they had bloated up. By the time earthmovers reached the site, it was 5.30 pm. The operation to remove the carcasses out of the water will be taken up on Sunday morning, he said.

Another forest official said, “We will send a notice to the power utility and also take action against them for the deaths of the two elephants. They are protected under Schedule 1 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.” The official added that electricity poles do pass through forest fringes connecting villages, but poles in water bodies is unusual.

“Preliminary reports show that some poles have bent and two wires have come in contact with each other, leading to grounding, which led to the casualties,” the official said. Dr K S Umashankar, assistant director, veterinary services at Bannerghatta Biological Park, said, “I went into the lake to examine the carcasses. The tusks are not burnt and there are no physical injuries. They could be around 20- 25 years old and may have died three days ago as they are heavily bloated. A sudden shock may have caused them to collapse in the water.”