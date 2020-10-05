STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BBMP to clean up railway tracks in Bengaluru

They will also deploy Marshals and place cameras at strategic locations to check those littering in these areas before penalising them.

Published: 05th October 2020 06:05 AM

Railway tracks

For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Due to an increase in the amount of garbage dumped along railway tracks and on the request of the Railways, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will clear the waste along the tracks in the city. They will also deploy Marshals and place cameras at strategic locations to check those littering in these areas before penalising them.

“We inspected the areas from Kengeri to Majestic and identified over 20 such spots where garbage has piled up. The engineers have been asked to identify those areas where garbage is not being collected from door-to-door which is forcing people to throw it along the tracks.

In two weeks time, these areas will be cleaned up,” BBMP Special Commissioner, Solid Waste Management, D Randeep, told TNIE.  He said that the Railways has also been requested to construct walls near the tracks to prevent people from throwing garbage.

After this stretch, the civic body will start cleaning the Yeshwanthpur stretch connecting to RR Nagar and the Hoodi, Whitefield and KR Puram stretch. The BBMP took this decision after a coordination meeting with the Chief Secretary. The Chief Secretary received a letter from the Divisional Railway Manager asking for help to clear the garbage along the tracks. 

