Colours, canvas, connections

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: When Siddharth Shingade looks at the paintings of his sixth solo show, currently on display on kynkyny.com, he sees more than just acrylic colours on canvas. “These works are a marker of my growth since my first solo show in 2008,” says the 36-year-old artist, who resides in Mumbai. “If you look at my paintings, you’ll notice a lot of earthy colours – grey, brown and dull colours.

I didn’t have the confidence to play with blue, red and yellow,” he explains. And yet, some of the works on display at the online gallery sport just the colours the artist has been afraid of. “It took a lot of experimenting to build up this confidence,” he adds.

All the 21 works on display have been created in 2020 but form a part of different themes. For example, the painting ‘Banjaras’, looks at the plight of migrant workers during the lockdown. ‘Goverdhan’, on the other hand, is a recreation of the tale of Krishna holding up a hillock to save the residents of Vrindavan. The one with a special place in his heart, however, is called ‘Toy Seller Couple’.

“It shows a couple at the doorstep of a house in a village, selling their goods. Having grown up in a village for 20 years, my memories of that life finds a place in my work too. The doors in the painting depict different scenes of the village life,” says Shingade, who grew up in Maharashtra’s Tuljapur. “I don’t see the same village culture anymore. Rural areas now resemble cities so this is my way of preserving the culture,” he explains. While about 11 of these works have been sold, the rest are still on sale, in prices ranging from Rs 20,000 to over Rs 3 lakh.

One among four siblings, Shingade was the only one who took to art, having been inspired by his uncle who was an artist. Post his Class 12, he moved to Mumbai and attained a diploma from Sir J J School of Art, and another from L S Raheja School of Art, Mumbai.

In the past, if one were to ask Shingade about his inspirations, the artist had varied answers: Western and Indian counterparts, stories, events, and so on. But today, his response is different. “I find my own work inspiring. Sometimes, I can’t believe the works I’ve done in the past and try to copy them again. Even when I’m not working, I like to spend time with my works and talk to them,” says the artist, adding, “The happiness I get from art is unparalleled to any other.” The exhibition is on kynkyny.com till October 15.