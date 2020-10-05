Jumbos found dead in Tikkakonadahalli lake were electrocuted, reveals autopsy

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The two dead elephants found floating in Tikkakonadahalli lake in Bannerghatta National Park were makhnas (tuskless males) and not females. The carcasses were brought out on Sunday around 10.30 am, and the postmortem revealed that they died of electrocution.

Dr Umashankar, assistant director, veterinary services, Bannerghatta Biological Park, said, “The two were electrocuted. They died 3-4 days ago and their internal organs have started decomposing. There were no external injuries. They were around 15-18 years of age.” “Normally tuskers and makhnas are solitary elephants, but it is strange that the duo was together,” he added.

Forest officials have booked a case against energy department under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. However, officials defended themselves, stating that the electricity poles were laid by the roadside along check-dams.

Forest officials said the poles were in the water and had two damaged live wires running across the surface of the water. A forest official said, “Elephants have been electrocuted in Kodagu region, but this is the first time we saw two elephants get electrocuted.”