Stories on fabric

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bollywood has been in the limelight for wrong reasons. And mostly women being pulled-up has raised eyebrows. In her attempt to show support to women of Bollywood, designer Laxmi Krishna has created a design – a black and white flared skirt, which is her tribute to Bollywood actresses.

With so much Bollywood bashing happening around in the public domain, Krishna hopes to spread some positivity through her design. “It does not matter what anyone says, I love movies and those who work in them. This was my way to remind everyone of some of the incredible work these actors have done and a small attempt at spreading joy,” says Krishna. This is part of her newly-launched series.

The skirt has printed images of Parveen Babi, Smita Patil, Madhuri Dixit, Priyanka Chopra, and will be flaunted by actor Radhika Naryan of Shivaji Surathkal fame. “Her tall frame, I thought, would fit my look perfectly,” says Krishna, who has worked with various Sandalwood stars.

A dress, head gear and neckpiece, all from the same fabric might sound a bit odd to many, but not for Krishna whose selfies depict how fabric can be used in a more versatile way. Known for her quirky designs, Krishna has always been in love with any sort of fabric, trying to come up with something which is trendy and out of the box.

The catalogue also shows a retro look, where Narayan is donning a red and white polka dotted saree along a blouse with a big bow, teaming it up with headgear made from the same fabric. The look is a modern take on yesteryear actor Mumtaz’s famous look in the movie, Brahmachari. “How can someone not love retro!” exclaims Krishna. “Speaking about sustainable fashion, that era followed the philosophy without terming it something particular,” she says, adding that her entire look was made from one fabric.

“At this point, people are constantly cleaning their clothes and jewellery. So much so that the cleaning has started affecting the jewels. That does not mean you have stop accessorising or dressing up, you just need to be more innovative with ideas,” says Krishna, who is busy with her upcoming project in the Telugu movie industry. Because of times like these, she has currently come out with jewellery from fabric which is easily washable. “It can be teamed with both contemporary and ethnic,” Krishna explains.