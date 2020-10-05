STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Wooing diners with Ghar ka khana

The popularity of the home chef food stems from regional cuisines, distinct homely flavours and small batch production, all with the added assurance of hygiene and a generous dose of TLC 

By Aslam Gafoor
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The pandemic has thrown open an unexpected opportunity for budding chefs to fulfil their culinary dreams in addition to the hundreds and thousands of chefpreneurs around the country who have seen their enterprise thrive during the lockdown.

The ease of Whatsapp ordering, wide acceptance of e-wallet payments and the availability of hyperlocal delivery agents has helped bridge the gap between the chefs and loyal patrons.

Mohita Ponappa from Darjeeling uses fresh, local ingredients to prepare Himalayan dishes under her brand Swadilo, which is Nepali for delicious. “I’m a mountain girl from the Queen of Hills and it has been my passion to cook and let people know the delectable food we have back home,” says Mohita. Her menu of family recipes includes Chatamari, a Newari preparation of rice flour crepes topped with chunks of chicken, veggies and egg; Bara, a spiced lentil pancake; and, Sha Phaley, a fried Tibetan bread stuffed with minced meat or veggies. There’s more on the menu, including Asian combo meals and signature Himalayan momos –steamed or fried with chilli garlic sauce along with Thukpa soupy noodles. 
Call: 9739835848

If you are searching for flavoursome home-cooked Kashmiri food, then look no further than Wullar Kitchen jointly operated by college mates Owais Rasool and Rishabh Malhotra. Going beyond the Wazwan feast, both were keen to take Kashmir’s undiscovered heritage cuisine to a wider audience with homely fare such as Moong Dal Gosht, Rajma Gosht, Methi Keema and Aloo Gosht. Launched during the pandemic, Wullar Kitchen offers a weekly menu for Saturday dinner and Sunday lunch with specialities such as the hearty Chatt Ras, Lamb Yakhni, Rogan Josh, Aab Gosht and the mildly spiced pulao cooked in a lamb broth. 
Call: 9886121023

Andrea Cerllo of Joyful Kitchen has been busier than usual recently, catering to her regular clientele, especially senior citizens in and around Cooke Town. After a career in the airline industry, self-taught chef Cerllo started delivering home-cooked food three years ago. It gives her immense joy when she receives compliments for her efforts – which also explains the name of her venture. Her menu includes Continental and South Indian items, however, her speciality is the Anglo-Indian fare such as the Beef Chops with Caramelised Onion and Roasted Potatoes, Oxtail Stew with Hoppers, Broccoli Chicken Breast with Mashed Potatoes and the all-time favourite Coconut Rice, Mince Ball Curry and Devil Chutney. 
Call: 9632503104

Making time between his day job at Uber as a product designer, self-taught chef Anurag Arora gets busy in his Indiranagar kitchen on weekends and a few weekdays, cooking and packing orders ranging from Italian, Japanese and even sourdough bread. Earlier, Arora used to open his house terrace for sit-down dinner pop-ups which changed post the pandemic, making him focus on the delivery of simply cooked, yet distinctively delicious food. Some of his well-researched specialities include Ricotta Agnolotti with Chicken and Truffle Brodo, Tonkotsu Ramen, Neapolitan Pizzas, Dark Chocolate and Rum Pana Cotta with bitter coffee sauce and Canelés, a French pastry with a custard centre. In Arora’s words, “My hope is that maybe you could create a new memory and experience eating my food which would be my absolute pleasure.” 
Details: @anuragarorra on Instagram

Mangaluru-born, Fathima Reyaz operates her home chef venture under the name of Lady & Ladle, which specialises in Bhatkali food embracing Konkan and Middle-Eastern influences. Reyaz’s passion is evident in every aspect of the cooking process –right from purchase of the fresh produce, to cooking and cleaning all by herself since she believes, “too many hands spoil the dish”. Reyaz’s Bhatkal Biryani with rice or vermicelli, the Bhatkal Khichdi, Spicy Prawn Cake, Jaggery Pancakes, snacks and desserts are popular items on her menu. 
Call: 7019232003

Aslam Gafoor 
The writer is a Bengaluru-based hospitality professional, food lover and travel enthusiast

