CCB arrests four in Bengaluru for betting on IPL

By ANI

BENGALURU: Four persons were arrested by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) at three locations in Bengaluru over alleged cricket betting during the Indian Premier League, according to Joint Commissioner of Police (Jt CP) Crime, Sandeep Patil.

The CCB conducted raids on three locations, Puttenhalli, Konankunte and Byatarayanpur, using betting apps to trace the accused.

The police officer said Rs 4,91,510 in cash and six mobile phones have been recovered from the accused.

The IPL 2020 started on September 19 and will continue till November 10, across three venues in the UAE -- Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Dubai.