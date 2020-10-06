CLAT merit list out on Tuesday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) published its consolidated merit list of CLAT (Common Law Admission Test) on Monday. However, the list with only registration numbers of candidates is out for students to access their results.

To expedite the admission process, which is supposed to complete by October 15 as per the Supreme Court direction, the consortium has scheduled the counselling registration process for more than 2,500 seats in the 23 National Law Universities on October 6, from 9 am, instead of 12 noon, Prof Balraj Chauhan, Convener, CLAT 2020, told TNIE.Students whose names appear on the counselling list that the consortium publishes at 9 am on Tuesday, will be eligible to participate.

CLAT schedule

Oct 5: Counselling registration

Oct 9: Publication of first allotment list

Oct 9-10: Candidates will either lock their seat and upload documents and pay fees to NLU or apply for upgrade and submit documents and pay fees to NLU or exit admission process

Oct 11: Second Allotment list published

Oct 11-12: Candidates will lock seat or apply for upgrade or exit admissions

Oct 14: Publication of Third and Final List

Oct 14-15: Candidates will lock seat or exit admissions