STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Give details of public toilets, HC tells BBMP

The petitioner, through the counsel, contended that as per the guidelines of SBM, Bengaluru required 1,100 public toilets and the toilet complex had to be established every 7 km.

Published: 06th October 2020 03:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2020 03:25 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka HC

Karnataka High Court (File Photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Monday directed the Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to explain how many toilets have been set up and whether any exercise has been done to provide public toilets for women.A division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Ashok S Kinagi passed the order after hearing the public interest litigation filed by city-based Letzkit Foundation seeking directions to BBMP to provide sufficient number of public, toilets both paid and free, and to ensure that those toilets are kept clean as per the guidelines prescribed under Swatch Bharat Mission (SBM). 

The petitioner contended that Section 245 of the KMC Act says the corporation shall provide and maintain in proper and convenient places, a sufficient number of public privies and shall make sure they are kept clean and in proper order.

The petitioner, through the counsel, contended that as per the guidelines of SBM, Bengaluru required 1,100 public toilets and the toilet complex had to be established every 7 km. However, as per information available on the BBMP website, only 479 toilets were constructed between 1965 and 2014. Even 50 percent of the toilets do not meet the standards set by mission, due to poor maintenance.

‘Fewer loos lead to open defecation’
According to a survey conducted by Janaagraha, an NGO, of the 473 public toilet complexes containing 2,838 toilets in Bengaluru, 150 complexes are maintained by the BBMP while 75 are run by private persons/bodies. Due to non-availability of toilets, open defecation is visible on footpaths, the petitioner claimed.

More from Bengaluru.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
public toilets BBMP Karnataka High Court
India Matters
Embattled liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya (File Photo | AP)
Secret proceedings in UK delaying Vijay Mallya's extradition: MEA tells SC
For representational purposes (Photo | K Madhav, EPS)
Cinema halls can reopen from October 15 with 50% capacity
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
10% of world’s population may have contracted Covid-19, says WHO
Kajal Aggarwal (Facebook Photo)
'I am getting married to...': Actress Kajal Aggarwal to tie the knot on October 30

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh and PPCC President Sunil Kumar Jakhar during 'Kheti Bachao Yatra' over the farm reform bills. (Photo | PTI)
Modi government works for Adani and Ambani: Rahul Gandhi
President Donald Trump gives thumbs up as he stands on the Blue Room Balcony upon returning to the White House Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | PTI)
Trump leaves hospital briefly to greet supporters amid Covid treatment
Gallery
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls, theatres to reopen on October 15 after pandemic lockdown: Masks to snacks, here's what filmgoers need to know
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp