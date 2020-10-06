Give details of public toilets, HC tells BBMP

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Monday directed the Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to explain how many toilets have been set up and whether any exercise has been done to provide public toilets for women.A division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Ashok S Kinagi passed the order after hearing the public interest litigation filed by city-based Letzkit Foundation seeking directions to BBMP to provide sufficient number of public, toilets both paid and free, and to ensure that those toilets are kept clean as per the guidelines prescribed under Swatch Bharat Mission (SBM).

The petitioner contended that Section 245 of the KMC Act says the corporation shall provide and maintain in proper and convenient places, a sufficient number of public privies and shall make sure they are kept clean and in proper order.

The petitioner, through the counsel, contended that as per the guidelines of SBM, Bengaluru required 1,100 public toilets and the toilet complex had to be established every 7 km. However, as per information available on the BBMP website, only 479 toilets were constructed between 1965 and 2014. Even 50 percent of the toilets do not meet the standards set by mission, due to poor maintenance.

‘Fewer loos lead to open defecation’

According to a survey conducted by Janaagraha, an NGO, of the 473 public toilet complexes containing 2,838 toilets in Bengaluru, 150 complexes are maintained by the BBMP while 75 are run by private persons/bodies. Due to non-availability of toilets, open defecation is visible on footpaths, the petitioner claimed.