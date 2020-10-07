STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Cancer patients recovered from COVID-19 in Bengaluru without complications

Empirical evidence and research suggest that chemotherapy may not hamper recovery

Published: 07th October 2020 04:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2020 12:36 PM   |  A+A-

Cancer

For representational purposes

By  Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Many cancer patients who contracted Covid-19 have recovered without complications, suggesting that they may not be at increased risk of mortality due to their condition.

In the past two months, oncologists at Fortis Hospital debated the course of treatment of cancer patients at the hospital. They had four cancer patients who contracted Covid-19, three of whom were aged above 50, while one was 35 years old. 

“We had many discussions on whether their chemotherapy needed to be modified because they contracted Covid-19. But as we continued treatment, we saw their outcomes were similar to that of non-cancer Covid patients,” Dr Vivek Belathur, medical oncology consultant at Fortis Hospital, told TNIE.

Also, each of the patients had a different type of cancer: lung cancer, lymphoma, breast cancer and colon cancer.

“Chemotherapy and Covid-19 can lead to worsening of a patient’s condition. Although cancer patients are immunosuppressed, in our experience, the patients recovered well. Their decreased immunity did not make recovery difficult for them,” he said. 

Covid-19 swab collection at KR Market police
station in Bengaluru | File photo 

A study titled “Covid-19 mortality in patients with cancer in chemotherapy or other anticancer treatments” published in the Lancet in May also supports what doctors in Bengaluru have seen in their patients.

The study found chemotherapy had no significant effect on mortality from Covid-19, compared with patients with cancer who had not received chemo recently.

They also found no evidence that other anti-cancer treatments such as cytotoxic chemo posed an increased risk of mortality from Covid-19 compared with those not on active treatment. 

Oncologists at Vikram Hospital too had several discussions on how to proceed with treatment when their cancer patients contracted Covid-19.

“We debated whether intravenous treatment should be changed to oral chemo, and whether we should reduce sessions from once a week to once in three weeks,” said Dr Niti Raizada, senior medical oncologist consultant at Vikram Hospital. 

But they too found most cancer patients recovered like any other Covid patient.

“There are studies which show that immunotherapies (a type of treatment) affect outcomes for Covid cancer patients, but we haven’t seen such cases. We had stopped bone marrow transplants, but have resumed it now.”

However, delivery of chemotherapy, which is immunosuppressive, comes with the risk of reactivation, cautions Dr Srinivas B J, medical oncologist consultant at HCG Cancer Hospital.

“There is always the risk of re-activation of Covid-19 among cancer patients who contract the disease before or after chemotherapy. Some studies suggest Covid antibodies disappear after receiving chemotherapy, exposing them to risk of reinfection,” he said.

More from Bengaluru.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus Cancer Fortis Hospital
India Matters
A health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 from inside a sample collection unit in Chennai. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID: Second infection can be worse than first for some, shows study
World Bank chief David Malpass (Photo | AP)
By 2021, 15 crore likely to be in extreme poverty due to COVID-19: World Bank
T Natarajan in action during the IPL
T Natarajan: This dailywage labourer's son is more than just an IPL hero
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls to reopen on Oct 15: Here's what filmgoers need to know

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with party General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference in Patiala (Photo | PTI)
Lathicharge minor compared to what Hathras victim's family went through: Rahul Gandhi
The British economy recouped some further lost ground during July after a swath of coronavirus restrictions were lifted, official figures showed. (File photo | AP)
COVID19: Britain hit by test failing, finds 16,000 extra cases
Gallery
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls, theatres to reopen on October 15 after pandemic lockdown: Masks to snacks, here's what filmgoers need to know
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp