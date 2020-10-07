Peddler detained under drug laws

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 41-year-old drug peddler was detained under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT NDPS) Act, 1988. The accused, Syed Nazeem, is a resident of KG Halli. Police said that Nazeem was allegedly involved in drug peddling since 2009 and was arrested six times earlier.

However, he continued to commit the same offence even after being released on bail. A history sheet was opened against him in KG Halli police station. “The KG Halli police had prepared a report against him, recommending his detention under the PIT NDPS Act.

The city police commissioner ordered his detention under the Act and police executed the order. Nazeem was remanded to judicial custody at Bengaluru Central Prison,” police said.