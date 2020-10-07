Fourth round of e-auction for BDA sites to begin Oct 12

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The fourth round of e-auction of sites of the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) will start on October 12 and the bidding will draw to a close by November 7. A total of 448 sites in Banashankari, SMV Layout, J P Nagar, Arkavathi Layout and BTM Layout, will go under the hammer in this round. According to an official release, the live bidding that will begin on October 12, will conclude in six stages from November 3 to 7. Bidders can view the sites from anywhere in the world as they have been geo-tagged.