Life’s a party

BENGALURU: Padmini Sankar’s latest book, The Mother of all Parties, puts a mirror to today’s society where behind exotic vacations and exclusive parties lie grim reality. Known for her quick fun reads, this Dubai-based writer’s works have been shortlisted at various international writing competitions.

You’ve captured a common common topic and given it a twist. What did it involve?

I feel very fulfilled, especially when a reader comes back to me saying, “Oh, I know someone exactly like honey, or “As a wife and mother, I know what Pam is going through.” I even had a young reader who said her favourite character in the book was the very rude daughter, Tikky, who was going through her own personal angst. This story is a family drama and there’s something for everyone I feel. The only thing lacking, as one of my readers said, was the male perspective.



Does your book have any real-life inspiration?

I’ve been a long-time resident of Dubai, and although this book is not based on any particular character or incident, there are people like this who exist here in Dubai, and in the rest of the world too. The party scenes are very typical (except of course for Hone’s party toward the end of the book, which is exaggerated).



Have met any one like Pam or Honey?

Pam is ‘every woman’ in a way. She is not based on any single character, but is a combination of two or three people. Of course, Pam has a bit of me too in her, but not totally. She is

confused and unsure of herself, despite being a successful professional. In contrast, Honey was a difficult character to write about. I’ve made her unsympathetic, but toward the

end, I’ve shown that she is someone more to be pitied.



It might come across as a lighter topic to cover but it also shows how people camouflage their personal disturbances through their glossy lifestyle. Is this the reality of our society now?

Absolutely. Look at social media. It’s all about one-upmanship, exotic holidays, adventurous activities, how fabulous you look, your picture-perfect family, and so on. But in reality, mental health issues nowadays are at an all-time high.



As a writer, what inspires you the most?

There are many things that inspire me, but I would say social satire is what I like the best. Especially Jane Austin. Her books are so very relevant to our society, even though they were written over two hundred years ago!



What are some of the things you found intriguing that you have mentioned in the book?

What I find intriguing is how a person can fall into a trap and allow themselves to be bullied - and here I’m talking of adults, not children. It’s also intriguing how women let their nearand dear ones take them so much for granted. I also find it intriguing how people are conned by wealth and position, how they run after those with a lot of money but few morals. Of course, this is the way of

the world, but not seeing through such people is what surprises me.

Has there been any process to your research for the book?

It’s my opinion that research is essential to any kind of writing. The research for my book was from real life – the parties I attended, the people I met, the social scene I observed. Regarding the construction worker, Gangaram, and the camp scenes, part of the sub-plot, I used to teach English in one of the workers’ camps, and had a first-hand peek into their living quarters. Apart from that, I also read up everything that appeared in all the major papers about life in the worker camps, which is an intrinsic part of life here. So yes, it was quite a bit of online research.

What message would you like to give to your readers and how do you plan on delivering your message to them?

I don’t want to sound preachy and moralising, but what Pam, my main character, learns the hard way is to just be true, and also to voice her rights as a wife and mother. And this is the message of the story, whether you’re male or female, to be yourself and to set limits to how others can treat you. It is also important to know your priorities.