STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Behind the quirky story

Shubra Chadda, co-founder of lifestyle brand Chumbak, on navigating business and bonds

Published: 08th October 2020 05:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2020 05:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Simran Ahuja 
Express News Service

BENGALURU : Shubra Chadda’s home was a full house during the lockdown, with four generations of women – her grandmother, mother and daughter – living under the same roof. But she wouldn’t have it any other way. The co-founder and head of product design at Chumbak, who made Bengaluru her home in 1998, says, “We split all the chores among ourselves and enjoyed the time we got together.

For example, lunch was usually my mum’s and my duty, where we often took one or two hours to cook something simple like daal. My husband, who was in charge of dinner, would be done in 15 minutes flat and often made some amazing and healthy dishes,” says Chadda. With a work from home routine in place, she has finally got the time to savour the fruits of the labour her husband, Vivek Prabhakar, and she put into setting up their penthouse. “I finally got the time to know my house,” says Chadda, whose routine now includes unwinding on her terrace after work is wrapped up. 

While Chumbak’s team made a seamless transition to working from home, the lifestyle brand, like many others in the country, has also been affected by this pandemic. The 2010-born venture is now present in over 70 stores in cities across India but may have to bid adieu to one or two of them.

“Online channels have shown huge promise and has shown us the importance of changing and adapting to the times,” says Chadda, who has noticed a surge in demand for home decor products with the pandemic confining people indoors. “People are loving planters right now. And with baking and cooking emerging as top favourite hobbies, we’ve seen a lot of our buyers look out for servewear on the website,” she adds. 

Chadda, who is the daughter of an Air Force fighter pilot, has spent her childhood in different parts of the country like Secunderabad, Adampur, Bhuj and Delhi, before eventually setting down here, where she obtained her B.Com degree from Mount Carmel College. Recalling Bengaluru of the yore, Chadda reminisces the cozy vibe the city had back then. While the 40-year-old never felt unsafe in the city, being a mother of a 12-year-old today leaves her concerned about her daughter.

“Even in Defence Colony there have been instances of phones and bags being snatched. These things didn’t happen earlier,” shares the Indiranagar resident who shifted from Outer Ring Road last year. While thankful for the former’s access to cafes, cultural hubs like Bangalore International Centre and general “young energy”, Chadda does wish commute to Jagriti Theatre, Ranga Shankara and Chowdaiah Memorial Hall was easier.

“The city is not at its best right but it still is home,” she says, even crediting the city’s startup culture. As a female entrepreneur, Chadda believes she hasn’t had to face challenges her peers may have had, thanks to the city’s thriving ecosystem. “There were already examples who set the ball rolling before me. This city is great for anyone who wants to start something new.” 

More from Bengaluru.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan in Chennai (File photo | EPS)
Ram Vilas Paswan, cabinet minister under five PMs, passes away at 74
Fresh blow to Indians as Donald Trump tightens H-1B visa rules
Jagan govt firm on Amaravati land scam probe, appeal finally listed in SC
Security personnel keep watch as residents step out to buy essential goods in Shaheen Bagh; (Below) A view of a wholesale market in Ghaziabad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Occupying public ways for protest illegal, rules SC on Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos


Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

COVID: Reinfection can be worse than first episode for some, shows study
Gallery
Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday night. Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Ram Vilas Paswan: Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician
The Indian Air Force has been a force to reckon with whenever pressed into service against the foes. However, the brave hearts of the force have carried out several rescue operations across the country. As the guardians of Indian skies turn 88 today, here is a look back at 'Operation Rahat' launched by the IAF after Uttarakhand was rocked by flash floods in 2013. (Photo | PTI)
National Air Force Day | Operation Rahat: When IAF completed world's biggest heliborne rescue operation to save thousands in flood-hit Uttarakhand  
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp