Behind the quirky story

Simran Ahuja By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : Shubra Chadda’s home was a full house during the lockdown, with four generations of women – her grandmother, mother and daughter – living under the same roof. But she wouldn’t have it any other way. The co-founder and head of product design at Chumbak, who made Bengaluru her home in 1998, says, “We split all the chores among ourselves and enjoyed the time we got together.

For example, lunch was usually my mum’s and my duty, where we often took one or two hours to cook something simple like daal. My husband, who was in charge of dinner, would be done in 15 minutes flat and often made some amazing and healthy dishes,” says Chadda. With a work from home routine in place, she has finally got the time to savour the fruits of the labour her husband, Vivek Prabhakar, and she put into setting up their penthouse. “I finally got the time to know my house,” says Chadda, whose routine now includes unwinding on her terrace after work is wrapped up.

While Chumbak’s team made a seamless transition to working from home, the lifestyle brand, like many others in the country, has also been affected by this pandemic. The 2010-born venture is now present in over 70 stores in cities across India but may have to bid adieu to one or two of them.

“Online channels have shown huge promise and has shown us the importance of changing and adapting to the times,” says Chadda, who has noticed a surge in demand for home decor products with the pandemic confining people indoors. “People are loving planters right now. And with baking and cooking emerging as top favourite hobbies, we’ve seen a lot of our buyers look out for servewear on the website,” she adds.

Chadda, who is the daughter of an Air Force fighter pilot, has spent her childhood in different parts of the country like Secunderabad, Adampur, Bhuj and Delhi, before eventually setting down here, where she obtained her B.Com degree from Mount Carmel College. Recalling Bengaluru of the yore, Chadda reminisces the cozy vibe the city had back then. While the 40-year-old never felt unsafe in the city, being a mother of a 12-year-old today leaves her concerned about her daughter.

“Even in Defence Colony there have been instances of phones and bags being snatched. These things didn’t happen earlier,” shares the Indiranagar resident who shifted from Outer Ring Road last year. While thankful for the former’s access to cafes, cultural hubs like Bangalore International Centre and general “young energy”, Chadda does wish commute to Jagriti Theatre, Ranga Shankara and Chowdaiah Memorial Hall was easier.

“The city is not at its best right but it still is home,” she says, even crediting the city’s startup culture. As a female entrepreneur, Chadda believes she hasn’t had to face challenges her peers may have had, thanks to the city’s thriving ecosystem. “There were already examples who set the ball rolling before me. This city is great for anyone who wants to start something new.”