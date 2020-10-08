STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chuku Buku dream on track

Railway activists celebrate green-lighting of project after campaigning for five years

Published: 08th October 2020

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The excitement of the Chuku Buku brigade was palpable, as members tweeted their joy and shared their hopes on WhatsApp groups. Ever since news broke that the Suburban Rail project had been cleared, railway activists who played a crucial role in the campaign, have been celebrating.

Sanjeev Dyammanavar, urban transportation expert and founder of Praja.in, told TNIE, “It is a long-pending project. The dream of all Bengalureans has become a reality today. It was pursed by various departments and K-RIDE showed its keenness in executing it by beginning preliminary work in this connection.”

The ‘Chuku Buku Beku’ campaign, which began in Bengaluru in 2015, an initiative on social media and offline, fetched a great deal of publicity for the project nationwide. Srinivas Alavilli, who coordinated the campaign involving citizens and NGOs, said, “I am cautiously optimistic.

After it was announced in the Union Budget a year ago, it has taken so long for the cabinet nod. We are keen on seeing the actual running of trains and physical infrastructure like stations. Priority needs to be given to Whitefield and Outer Ring Road where traffic congestion is the maximum.”

Rajkumar Dugar, convener, Citizens for Citizens, said, “I am extremely delighted. But I wish an official announcement too had been made. On highest priority is the KSR-Devanahalli line as connectivity to the airport is very important.”  Zibi Jamal of Whitefield Rising said, “It has been a long, hard campaign with so many people contributing, including Praja and Citizens for Bengaluru. Politicians across parties supported us.” 

Proposed fare structure

Minimum: Rs 13 (for less than 3 km) to a maximum of Rs 100 at 2025  price levels.
Price level to be escalated by 10% every two years.

Airport connectivity

 Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna-Yesvantpur-Yelahanka-Devanahalli-Kempe Gowda International Airport: 41.4 km

 Land required 15.96 acres.

Cost Rs 251.9 cr

Length: 5.5 km

Train operation plan
 Six-car trains  
19 hours a day operation from 5 am till midnight with 30-second stop  at each station

Average speed 33 kmph with a maximum speed of 90 kmph

