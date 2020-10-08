Core exercises, decoded

Shwetambari Shetty By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : In continuation to our previous column, let’s learn more about core exercises. The core is the “core” of the human body. Everything we do involves the core and hence, strengthening it should always be a priority in our daily workout regime

If you have a daily workout routine, be sure to add these exercises or movements as a part of your warm up. Start with these exercises, before you incorporate all the other dynamic, explosive warm up movements like jumping jacks, high knees etc. If you are a beginner and don’t know where to start, these exercises are a great way to kickstart your fitness journey. If you do not workout, you can still do these at home everyday, all it takes is around 15 to 20 minutes.

Cat Camel

Get on all fours, palms under the shoulder and knees under the hips.

Cat: Inhale, sink your back/stomach down towards the floor and lift your head up, chip up at the same time, sticking your tailbone out to form an arch with your spine. Camel: Exhale, push the spine towards the ceiling, tuck your head and chin in, rounding the back, mimicking a camel hump. And back to neutral. Repeat 5 to 10 times. Take a 30 second break and do two more sets.

Hip Bridge

Lie on your back, face up on the floor, with your knees bent and feet flat on the ground. Keep your arms at your side with your palms down. Tuck the tailbone in, let the spine touch the floor and lift your hips off the ground until your knees, hips and shoulders form a straight line. Hold your bridged position for a couple of seconds before bringing it back down. Repeat 5 top 10 times. Take a 30 second break and do two more sets.

Bird Dog

Get on all fours, palms under the shoulder and knees under the hips. Squeeze your abs into your spine. Keeping your back and pelvis still and stable. Lift your right arm forward and left leg back, straight. Don’t allow the hip to move side to side as you move your leg behind you. Keep the back flat. Bring the arm and leg in (elbow and knee almost touching) and extend it straight out again. Do this slowly.

This will test your stability/balance as well. You can do this 5 to 10 reps one side and then change sides or you can keep alternating. Take a 30 second break and do two more sets. (see Pic 2)Dead Bug

Lie on your back with your arms extended straight up towards the ceiling (fingers facing the ceiling), and your legs raised with your knees bent at 90°. Bring in your right arm and left leg down towards the floor at the same time. They will be just above the floor and not touching the floor. Bring it back in and then do the same with the opposite limbs. Repeat for 10 reps. Take a 30 second break and do two more sets.

Fire Hydrant

Get on all fours, palms under the shoulder and knees under the hips. Lift your left leg (to the side) away from your body at a 45-degree angle. Keep your knee at 90 degrees. Lift it as far as you can, don’t push too much. Lower your leg to starting position to complete one rep. You can do this 5 to 10 reps one side and then change sides or you can keep alternating. Take a 30 second break and do two more sets. (see Pic 1)

Super Man

Lie on your stomach, face down on a mat, with your legs straight and your arms straight, outstretched in front of you. You can start by raising only your arms and head off the floor and as you are comfortable with this, raise your legs too. Or you can raise both your arms and legs at the same time. Ensure they are 10-15cm off the floor, forming a bowl shape with your body. Hold it for 15 or even 30 seconds, back to start position, rest for 10 seconds and repeat this for 10 reps. Take a 30 second break and do two more sets.

Donkey Kicks

Get on all fours, palms under the shoulder and knees under the hips. Make sure your back is flat (like you are balancing a glass of water on your lower back), and tuck your chin slightly so that your head is aligned with your spine. Do not round your back and engage your lower abdominals. Keeping the 90-degree bend in your right knee, slowly lift your leg straight back and up toward the ceiling. Engage your glutes (butt) as you push your leg upwards. Do not push too much. Stop when your back starts to arch, or your hips begin to rotate. Return to the starting position. Do 10 reps and change sides. Take a 30 second break and do two more sets.

(The author is a fitness expert with Cure.Fit)