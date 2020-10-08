STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Is your breadwinner COVID-19 positive? Karnataka government to provide free food for kin

This was agreed on at a meeting on Wednesday chaired by MP P C Mohan, minister V Somanna, MLAs N A Haris and K J George, along with BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad.

Published: 08th October 2020 05:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2020 10:21 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government will supply free food and ration kits to families of the underprivileged if the breadwinner contracts the Covid-19 infection, as it had done during the lockdown. 

It was pointed out that people are woried about what would happen to the family if the breadwinner is in quarantine. 

"Though it has been agreed upon, the CM's final nod is awaited. It is important to address the needs of the poor, instill confidence in them, and test them to control the spread of the virus," Housing Minister Somanna told TNIE on the sidelines of the meeting. 

A BBMP official who was part of the meeting, said the kits will be similar to those supplied by Iskcon during the lockdown.

"Somanna and Prasad agreed to the demand from politicians and citizens, and said it will be placed before the CM. The kits could be supplied by the labour department, or by district authorities in other parts of Karnataka, and the BBMP in Bengaluru," the official said.

It was decided to supply immunity boosting supplements like vitamin and zinc tablets to slum-dwellers and the underprivileged.

"Those who can afford it are buying tablets, but immunity needs to be built among the underprivileged too," the official said. 

Aggressive testing based on the BBMP’s  door-to-door survey database will also be done.

“Senior citizens will be identified and health workers will go to their doorsteps and test them," he added. 

