Mask up or pay penalty: Top cop

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Amidst the furore over the hefty penalty for not wearing masks, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant has appealed to the public to behave responsibly and wear masks to protect themselves and others and avoid penalty.Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, the city police chief said the penalty was decided by the government and the police was just enforcing the order. “We have been provided with 110 machines to penalise people not wearing masks. Our staff on the ground are it.”

Pant said that the city police will launch a campaign to create awareness among the public about the importance of wearing masks during the time of the pandemic, from Friday. “The entire city police staff will take part in the campaign and we will also issue some free masks,” he added.

About the people getting into arguments with the police and BBMP marshals, Pant said that the best way to be safe and avoid penalty now was to wear masks.

“Those who are worried about paying the penalty have no option other than covering their nose and mouth. It does not need to be a mask, people could even use hygienic handkerchiefs or cloth available in their houses,” the Police Commissioner advised.

On Wednesday, the Central Division police booked 220 mask violation cases and 85 distance violation cases, while the South East division police booked 76 mask violation and 12 distance violation cases, collecting Rs 88,000 as penalty.