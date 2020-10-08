STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Mask up or pay penalty: Top cop

Pant said that the city police will launch a campaign to create awareness among the public about the importance of wearing masks during the time of the pandemic, from Friday.

Published: 08th October 2020 05:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2020 01:33 PM   |  A+A-

Wearing masks has become the norm as the pandemic rages on. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Amidst the furore over the hefty penalty for not wearing masks, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant has appealed to the public to behave responsibly and wear masks to protect themselves and others and avoid penalty.Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, the city police chief said the penalty was decided by the government and the police was just enforcing the order. “We have been provided with 110 machines to penalise people not wearing masks. Our staff on the ground are it.”

Pant said that the city police will launch a campaign to create awareness among the public about the importance of wearing masks during the time of the pandemic, from Friday. “The entire city police staff will take part in the campaign and we will also issue some free masks,” he added.

About the people getting into arguments with the police and BBMP marshals, Pant said that the best way to be safe and avoid penalty now was to wear masks.

“Those who are worried about paying the penalty have no option other than covering their nose and mouth. It does not need to be a mask, people could even use hygienic handkerchiefs or cloth available in their houses,” the Police Commissioner advised.

On Wednesday, the Central Division police booked 220 mask violation cases and 85 distance violation cases, while the South East division police booked 76 mask violation and 12 distance violation cases, collecting Rs 88,000 as penalty.

More from Bengaluru.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
bengaluru mask COVID 19
India Matters
Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan in Chennai (File photo | EPS)
Ram Vilas Paswan, cabinet minister under five PMs, passes away at 74
Fresh blow to Indians as Donald Trump tightens H-1B visa rules
Jagan govt firm on Amaravati land scam probe, appeal finally listed in SC
Security personnel keep watch as residents step out to buy essential goods in Shaheen Bagh; (Below) A view of a wholesale market in Ghaziabad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Occupying public ways for protest illegal, rules SC on Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos


Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

COVID: Reinfection can be worse than first episode for some, shows study
Gallery
Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday night. Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Ram Vilas Paswan: Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician
The Indian Air Force has been a force to reckon with whenever pressed into service against the foes. However, the brave hearts of the force have carried out several rescue operations across the country. As the guardians of Indian skies turn 88 today, here is a look back at 'Operation Rahat' launched by the IAF after Uttarakhand was rocked by flash floods in 2013. (Photo | PTI)
National Air Force Day | Operation Rahat: When IAF completed world's biggest heliborne rescue operation to save thousands in flood-hit Uttarakhand  
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp