On track, for a cause

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Here’s your chance to test your fitness and contribute towards a good cause. Canadian International School, Bangalore (CIS), is hosting the Terry Fox Run 2020, in association with the Terry Fox Foundation. The event will take place virtually from 8.30 am onwards on Saturday, Oct. 10. This year also marks the 40th anniversary of the Terry Fox Run, which is an annual non-competitive charity event held around the world in commemoration of Canadian cancer activist Terry Fox and his Marathon of Hope that raises money for cancer research. This year, participants will be able to complete the run from anywhere in the world and raise funds that could help find a cure for cancer.

Participants from various schools, colleges, and organisations across India can take part in this 5k run, which is free to all who register. Since the run is virtual this year, participants can choose to walk, run, skate, wheel, or bike at their own pace around their neighborhoods, local parks or lakes. And for those who are hesitant to step out, they can consider taking part from their own homes as well. All one has to do is download the free Movespring app, which will track their activity.

This can then be uploaded via a screenshot, so as to receive a free certificate of participation. All registrants will also receive a pledge sheet to track their fundraising efforts as the goal of the event is to raise money for cancer research in Terry’s name. While registration is free, participants can make an online donation to the CIS Ketto campaign and all proceeds will be sent to the Terry Fox Foundation.

Shweta Sastri, managing director, Canadian International School, said, “It is a day when we celebrate Terry’s legacy and try to keep alive his dream of finding a cure for cancer. CIS has always believed in contributing to social causes. Through the Terry Fox Run, we join forces to fight cancer.”

To register, visit the school’s website.