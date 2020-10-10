STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BBMP to keep check on roadside eateries too

Roadside eateries have been marked as vulnerable places for the spread of the virus, just like hotels, restaurants, ATMs and marketplaces.

Eateries like these on a road in Sanjaynagar will be monitored by the civic body 

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Roadside eateries have been marked as vulnerable places for the spread of the virus, just like hotels, restaurants, ATMs and marketplaces.While marshals, police, and the BBMP are keeping a check on all other places, they have now decided to initiate a drive to inspect roadside eateries. This is not just to maintain hygiene and control the spread of the infection, but also to check if they have proper trade licences. 

BBMP Commissioner 
N Manjunath Prasad has issued directions to the zonal commissioners for the same.The assurance was given based on the suggestion by many citizen welfare groups and from the marshals’ feedback. At BBMP interactive meetings with citizen welfare groups, nodal officers and resident welfare associations, the subject has been raised. Also, now with the increasing number of Covid cases, the congregation of people and the garbage menace, the BBMP has decided wth this move. 

However, vendors feel that this will only lead to harassment. “We have started to make ends meet after the lockdown and now if they start checking on us, we will have to close down. We are also concerned about people’s health. We will only be targeted,” said Ramanna, a dosa seller in Majestic. The BBMP Solid Waste Management section officials admitted that marshals had reported many instances of people getting caught for not wearing masks, congregating in large numbers, and littering the surrounding areas.

Rajendra Cholan, BBMP Special Commissioner, Health, told TNIE that a check on roadside eateries had been initiated and the status report was also going to sought from the zonal officials. Meanwhile, it is also important to ensure that the sellers’ livelihood is not affected, he added.

