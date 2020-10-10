STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Dawn of a new stage 

When India went under lockdown in March, Ranga Shankara was among the first to go online with their theatre activities for World Theatre Day, which fell on March 27.

Published: 10th October 2020 04:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2020 04:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Simran Ahuja 
Express News Service

BENGALURU : When India went under lockdown in March, Ranga Shankara was among the first to go online with their theatre activities for World Theatre Day, which fell on March 27. And yet, the city-based theatre space waited until October to launch their ‘Staged@RS’ digital streaming programme. This Saturday (October 10), they will stream their first play, recorded at Ranga Shankara’s very own stage just for this initiative, at 7.30pm. Speaking about the long wait, founder Arundhati Nag says, “It just took us some time to understand the copyright laws with regards to works that go up on streaming platforms and how to monetise it.” 

Each month, a new play will be streamed for 10 days. For the inaugural edition, the theatre space is all ready with a pre-recorded version of Sankramana, which has been directed by Surendranath S. The play – which the director has also translated the play into Kannada from Kamtanath’s Hindi original Sankraman – features veteran actors Sihi Kahi Chandru, Kalpana Naganath and B V Shrunga in the cast.

“It’s not a family drama, it’s not a comedy, it’s not a Greek tragedy,” explains Nag of the play, which has been set in a typical middle-class house in any town in Karnataka and has each of the actor’s delivering a monologue. “It’s just a comment on society that each family is dysfunctional and has its own set of kinks,” says Nag, adding that they wanted to perform plays with a small cast to experiment with. 

Before the play is streamed, viewers can also enjoy a short video, with quick cuts of the beloved theatre space. It starts from the entrance, moves onto the steps and the cafe, stops on the pictures on the wall and finally leads up to the auditorium and the stage. “And of course, we had to have Girish Karnad’s recording reminding viewers to turn off their phones as well,” adds Nag. Reopening the theatre space for plays, she asserts, will only happen once the coronavirus situation improves. “We aren’t a commercial enterprise. The well-being of the artist community and our audience is priority for us.”  

After Sankramana’s premiere on October 10, the play will be streamed from October 11 to 18 as well, with a show at 7.30pm every day, and extra shows on Sundays (October 11 and 18) at 11am. Upcoming plays as part of the initiative include Akshayambara, which will be directed by Sharanya Ramprakash; Abhishek Majumdar’s Desdemona Rupakam and 1 Madhav Bagh, which will be a solo act by Revathy. Tickets for Sankramana (`200) will be available on bookmyshow.com      

More from Bengaluru.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) used for representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
It's time we accept that talks won't make China change: US amid Ladakh standoff
Hotels, guest houses worried as guests hide Covid status
Covid takes a toll on mental health; 30% increase in patients
Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A woman and her daughter cover their faces to protect themselves from the toxic air in New Delhi (Photo | PTI )
Delhi Pollution: Kejriwal launches first-of-its-kind tree transplantation policy
India successfully test-fires new generation anti-radiation missile 'Rudram-1'
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp