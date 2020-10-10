Plate perfect  

Simran Ahuja By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : If there’s one skill everyone seems to have mastered during the lockdown, it’s cooking and baking. And with no vaccine in sight, the virus seems like it is here to stay. But when the going is tough, the tough get going. Or that seems to be principle Pooja Dhingra is adopting. The Mumbai-based pastry chef is launching an eight-week series of culinary workshops, featuring chefs from across India, including Bengaluru’s Manu Chandra and Vinesh Johny. “There was a gap for online food courses from professional chefs,” says Dhingra, who set up Le15 Patisserie kitchen in March 2010.

She then went on to conceptualise Studio Fifteen seven years ago, to bring out culinary workshops and pop up meals. The founder of Le 15 Patisserie, which had to shut down its flagship cafe due to the pandemic, continues, “I saw this as a great opportunity to bring the studio back to life for a short period to celebrate learning with the country’s best talent,” she says. The series also features chefs Prateek Sadhu, Amninder Sandhu, Seefah Ketchaiyo, Shilarna Vaze, Harsh Dixit, Shivesh Bhatia, Neha Sumitran, Divesh Aswani and Kelvin Cheung.

The classes begin on October 10 and go on every weekend until Dec. 6. Participants can learn international and home-grown cuisines, plant-based cooking, street food, dessert making and food styling. Though a virtual class, Dhingra has planned to make them personal. “We’ll have a virtual assistant from Studio Fifteen, assisting each chef and interacting with the students. For most of the classes, this assistant will be me,” she says.

Dhingra, who is often called ‘India’s Macaron Queen’, will also teach participants how to make the classic French dessert in one of the classes, along with an eggless cheesecake in another one. The classes featuring city chefs Manu Chandra and Vinesh Johny will cover gourmet style pizzas and ‘next level brownies’, respectively.

“I want to ensure the participants enjoy themselves. During the workshop, I’d be making desserts that aren’t pretentious but will be recipes that will turn out delicious,” says Johny, who will whip up some Life Changing Brownies, Hazelnut Dacquoise, Orange Marmalade and Hazelnut Caramel Ganache. Chandra, who is the chef partner at The Olive Group of Restaurants, adds, “It’s not all quick recipes that I would be showcasing, but with a little effort, one can achieve remarkable results at home.”The workshops begin on Oct. 10 and are priced at `1,770 each. Register: insider.in

What to expect

Oct 10: Food Styling with Shivesh Bhatia

Oct 11: Eggless Cheesecake with Pooja Dhingra

Oct 17: Asian Sauce Like A Boss with Harsh Dixit

Oct 18: Indian Street Food with Amninder Sandhu

Oct 24: Ice Cream 101 with Varun Sheth

Oct 24: Next Level Brownies with Vinesh Johny

Oct 31: Pizza At Home with Manu Chandra

Oct 31: The Real Thai Class with Seefah