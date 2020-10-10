STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘We need to have incentives for people to keep fit’ 

In my opinion, there are a few issues that Bengaluru needs to address right away.

Published: 10th October 2020 04:13 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : In my opinion, there are a few issues that Bengaluru needs to address right away. The cost of health care is very high, which we see based on Covid-19. There needs to be enough support to ensure that not only our elderly but also our young population is taken care of. The youth needs to understand the value of this as we must learn from past experiences of elders as well as better governed countries.

This, in turn, will give better mental and physical health, and most of all, a happier life to do more and achieve more. In this current scenario, I feel schools must stress the importance of being fit and healthy, and course content needs to be adapted to the new world. This will avoid future illness that might crop up at a later stage. There must be mandates and, if at all, one-day incentives for people to keep fit. For example, the right fat to muscle percentage can give a tax benefit linking it to other aspects of health. Imagine if we could become the fittest country in the world, think about what that will mean.

 Chaitanya V Cotha 
Executive Director, C Krishniah
Chetty Group Of Jewellers 

Bengaluru has it all – the best weather, restaurants and also the nicest people. If our leaders can leverage this to better the state, in all fields, be it manufacturing or retail, all will thrive. If all the plans that have been envisioned, such as the Metro being done as per timelines, commute can get better for many people.

This will help reduce time on the road and more time for life. One of my favourite quotes is that “a country’s development is not measured by the number of expensive cars on the road, but by the number of wealthy people who use public transport.”

The changes Bengaluru should strive for are roads being more organised. Post the first lockdown, we saw that the streets and air were clean, and getting from one part of the city to the other was a breeze. This is a game-changer for the city if traffic can be organised.

Also, Bengaluru can excel in technology that is reaching the masses. If we are the IT capital of India, we should find ways to harness this capability. We can also become one of the “smartest” cities in the country. As we are in the information age, we can develop hardware and software that can make any item “smart”. I’ve seen vending machines in Japan that customise the product display on whether it senses the features in front of a customer such as height (age), gender etc. I can see Bangalore as becoming a “smart” city.

A change can be brought in these fields as I believe the residents of our city have the capabilities to make this happen. If the government is short on resources, it can always assign contracts to allow private companies to achieve their goals; good leaders remove obstacles to enable people in whatever way 
they need.

Solution
For all this to happen, we need to be mindful of what we are doing. Every action we take has an impact that will create a ripple effect. We need to focus on small wins daily, this will soon become mightily large over a short period.

Let your mixed feelings about Bengaluru get stirred up, as an infl uential person talks about things nice and nasty about the city in this weekly column

