Write turn 

BENGALURU : As a grim situation unfolded over the last six months with the raging pandemic, Bengalureans looked at means to beat the lockdown blues – summer cleaning, baking, and catching up on reading. Many decided to pen their thoughts and turn author. The result has been publishers being flooded with requests, with e-books too gaining popularity. Even prominent writer Sudha Murty is coming out with a collection of stories for children, Grandparents’ Bag of Stories, which she wrote during the lockdown.

According to Dipika V Maiya, proprietor of Maiya Publishing, which has published over 40 books recently, including six coffee table books, authors no longer want their books in print. “They are fine with PDFs. This was a big shift for me, but as a publisher, I’m happy,” she says. Self-publishing, Naveen Valasakumar, co-founder, NotionPress Publishing, feels has come of age during this pandemic in terms of the number of books published and the quality.

Between April and August, the publishers found thought leaders wanting to use their downtime or time saved in commute wanting to write and publish works. “These are usually professionals who dreamt of publishing a book but never found time. These leaders are already known in their industries and want to use their books as an intelligent business card to generate new opportunities, speaking gigs and build their brand further,” says Valasakumar. They have published over 4,200 books since April and are currently publishing about 1,000 books per month, and hope to double that by end of December.

To reflect the times we are in, Penguin has brought out relevant works right at the start of the pandemic, including The Coronavirus: What you Need to Know about the Global Pandemic by Dr Swapneil Parikh, Maherra Desai, and Dr Rajesh Parikh as an e-book in April and subsequently in print. “We are also publishing books that have been inspired from and during the pandemic and lockdown. In October, we are launching an anthology of poems, Singing in the Dark edited by K Satchidanandan, Nishi Chawla which was written in the lockdown by renowned poets,” says Nandan Jha, SVP, Product & Sales, Penguin Random House India. In the last four months, however, Penguin has published 60+ titles on a diverse range, including biographies, hard-hitting political commentaries, business books, and classics.

Several authors have published books related to Covid-19, ranging from their personal experiences to the economy in the post-Covid world. However, Valasakumar says they have a strict policy on publishing health advise about Covid-19 as these might not be accurate. “During such difficult times, writing is cathartic and people lean on to their creative side to help them get through. Having a tangible outcome to that like a published book, is a plus,” Valasakumar says, pointing out that Bengaluru is their second popular city after Chennai where they are headquartered.

Challenges are aplenty– traditional book distribution systems being a struggle and not being able to host ground events, a main way for readers to interact with authors in person, but Maiya’s grouse is the ISBN department not churning out numbers as fast as they used to. “Their website constantly crashes since most publishers are flooded with books,” she says.

READERS’ VIEW

In the initial stage of the pandemic outbreak, Nandan Jha, SVP, Product & Sales, Penguin Random House India, found that reader preferences were books on dystopia, past pandemics, motivation, and self-help. “In time, this interest varied according to trending topics and we saw a rise in searches for books on sports (during the IPL), on business and economics, on mythology, romance, well-being, spirituality and cookery. There was a notable rise in search for children’s books and we can attribute this to parents keeping their kids occupied at home and reducing their screen time,” he explains.