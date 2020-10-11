STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
And the winners are...

The Jury began in January with a longlist of 129 titles, shortlist of 21, concluding with awards in four categories – Picture Book, Emerging Reader, Junior Reader, and Young Adult.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Neev Literature Festival for Children announced the winners of the 3rd edition of the Neev Book Award 2020 at an online event. It began with a keynote speech from author and philanthropist Rohini Nilekani, followed by a series of panel discussions with the authors of each of the short-listed .

The idea behind curating such an award was to introduce children to stories that mirror the world they inhabit. The publishing houses nominating children’s books have grown from nine in 2018, to 15 in 2019, and 23 in 2020.

The Jury began in January with a longlist of 129 titles, shortlist of 21, concluding with awards in four categories – Picture Book, Emerging Reader, Junior Reader, and Young Adult. In the ‘Picture Book’, the award was given to The Mountains of Mumbai’s author Labanya Ghosh, illustrator Pallavi Jain and publisher Karadi Tales; the ‘Emerging Reader’ category award went to Friend of Numbers, authored by Priya Narayanan, with pictures by Satwik Gade, and  published by Tulika.

The winner of the ‘Junior Reader’ category was Venita Coelho’s All of Me, published by Harper Collins. Samhita Arni’s The Prince published by Juggernaut won the ‘Young Adult’ category. The winners in each category of the Neev Book Award 2020 were awarded a cash prize of `1 lakh along with a citation and trophy.

