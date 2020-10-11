Heavy rain floods many Bengaluru areas

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Heavy rain lashed Bengaluru on Saturday evening, with the Karnataka State Natural Disasters Monitoring Centre (KSNMDC) recording rainfall of up to 83 mm in Bengaluru Urban.Several parts of the city were waterlogged, like Bellandur, Sarjapur Road, Gurappanapalya, Hongasandra, Mangammana Palya, Thanisandra, Ejipura, HSR Layout, Whitefield, BTM Layout, Silk Board, HBR Layout and many more.

According to KSNDMC, scattered to widespread, light to moderate rain is expected for the next two days.

Parts of the city saw traffic jams, like Bannerghata Rd, Double Rd, Trinity Circle, Cunningham Road, Majestic and Silk Board. Some of the areas with high rainfall: Kadugodi (76 mm), Guttahalli (28.5 mm), HSR Layout (26.5 mm), Chamarajpet (13 mm) and Dasarahalli (22.5 mm).