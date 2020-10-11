Holiday in a hotel

By Express News Service

The lockdown and the fear of the virus have put spanners on travel plans, and the need of the hour is to get out for some fun and relaxation. But where do you go? International holidays are out of the question and many of us are still uncomfortable getting on a plane for a domestic leisure break.

However, help is at hand in the form of hotel staycations and workations in our city or at a drivable location which can help bring back some sanity into our lives. Staycations are not a new phenomenon, however, the pandemic has given renewed importance to this concept and made hospitality folk adapt the offerings to suit the current mindset with private cooking experiences, fitness retreats and family activities thrown in for that extra zing.

The Leela Palace Bengaluru has put together an ‘anniversary and birthday celebrations’ package starting at Rs 8,800+ which helps guests make up for special occasions which may have been missed during the pandemic. The pampering starts with a chauffeur-driven BMW car home pick-up, choice of suites during check-in, sparkling wine bottle and cake on arrival, spa indulgences at half prices, yoga sessions, high-tea and cocktails hours which more than make up for the lost moments with loved ones.

Helping overcome the challenges we face while working from home, The Den Bengaluru offers a work-vacay at the hotel to maintain work-life balance. Packages starting at Rs 4,999 give you the freedom to work from the room, rejuvenate with a spa treatment, hop on to the rooftop for a dinner-with-a-view at Layla, private movie screening, fitness rituals and a cooking class for kids. The cherry on top is that the room rate gives 200% unhindered money credits which can be availed for all hotel services with no conditions attached, including spa, bar, restaurants, laundry and transport.

Your urban escape customisation takes a whole new meaning at The Oberoi Bengaluru with a romantic starlit supper under a tree or a lunch table set in the room balcony overlooking the serene gardens. Ready-to-avail packages starting at Rs 4,000+ for a peaceful work-from-hotel environment or a leisure break come with three-course meals, happy hours, car transfers and yoga sessions. The Conrad Bengaluru has introduced ‘Great Small Breaks’ staycation experiences starting at Rs 7,250+ where you can check-in for a relaxing getaway in the heart of the city.

As a bonus, there are DIY sessions on food and mixology, a beer bucket on arrival, 15-minute foot reflexology at the spa and kids get to don the chefs’ hat for a special bakery session. Nothing like waking up to refreshing views of the Ulsoor Lake and the city skyline and winding down the day with a sundowner at Tiamo by the poolside while soaking in our ooru’s gorgeous weather. Meanwhile, Hilton Embassy Golf Links is promoting an IPL package starting at Rs 4,999+ which includes free beers for two, complimentary snacks and breakfast.

These packages can also be customised for additional guests who can earn extra hotel credits, F&B discounts, welcome amenity and interesting weekend experiences such as cooking or cocktail making classes and art sessions for kids. Hyatt Centric MG Road is welcoming back guests with suite offers and ‘The Work Pad’ option equipped with unlimited tea and coffee, daily refreshments, lunch subscription plans, and high-speed internet make it a one-stop solution for a secured workspace.

You can also book a room for private dining and unwind at the buzzing location featuring ‘The Social Pad’ and usher in the beautiful interiors and tranquillity for a getaway that nourishes your soul. The StayCayWithMarriott brings a selection of handpicked deals at Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel at Brigade Gateway, Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel and JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru packed with luxury, wellness, entertainment and fun. Packages starting at Rs 7,400+ come with free beers, special evenings curated by the hotel chefs, in-room movie experiences with unlimited popcorn, complimentary room upgrade and a baking class for kids and family.

Indian Hotels Company is giving guests a 4D experience – Dream, Drive, Discover, Delight – a perfect opportunity to drive with families and friends and be one with nature. Karnataka is home to coffee plantations and dense rainforests at breathtaking destinations such as Kodagu and Chikkamagaluru. Guests can choose from exclusive villas, bungalows, cottages, or suites across hotels and resorts, including the ones in the city.

(The writer is a Bengaluru-based hospitality professional, food lover and travel enthusiast)