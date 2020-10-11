Vidyagama scheme: Parents sit on fence, teachers support move

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Vidyagama scheme, which brought much apprehension since its implementation two months ago for government schools, has received mixed responses from both parents and teachers. Though several are not against the scheme itself, they accuse the government of not following the standard Covid-19 guidelines (wearing masks, using sanitiser and thermal scanners) and risking the health of lakhs of children.Darshini Gowramma, mother of a Grade 5 student, says she is against the cancellation of classes. “The children were sitting at home and not doing anything. The classes made them more active and they were able to learn in a better manner.”

Vijaya, a domestic worker, had both her children attending classes near Indiranagar. “I had to send them since I did not have a smartphone. But it is risky since I live with my mother, who is 74 years old. Some say children are not affected badly, but how can we risk getting them infected?”

Teachers’ associations welcomed the move. While one remarked that the move is welcome as Dasara holidays had been cancelled because of Vidyagama, another cited an increase in the number of cases as the reason. Both, however, were glad that the government had conceded to their requests.“What should be cancelled is the word ‘temporary’ from the government’s decision – Vidyagama should be done away with, and teachers should not be asked to visit schools either.

Pedagogy has its own method and cannot be done by streetsides, where students are constantly distracted. The government ought to focus on public health first. We have also asked the government for a zero academic year,” Basavaraj Guriker, president of Karnataka State Primary School Teachers’ Association, told TNSE.

Karnataka State High School Teachers’ Association president Manjunath H K said that with the increase in cases, using public spaces was unsafe for students. “Of over 80,000 high school teachers, approximately 2,300 teachers contracted the virus. One cannot definitely say the spread was due to the Vidyagama programme, but chances of getting it there are higher as teachers travel every day for their duty,” he said.

The programme had also cancelled Dasara holidays, said Primary Teachers’ Association president Chandrashekar Nugli, welcoming the decision.