STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Vidyagama scheme: Parents sit on fence, teachers support move

Vijaya, a domestic worker, had both her children attending classes near Indiranagar.

Published: 11th October 2020 05:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2020 05:04 AM   |  A+A-

Parents blame the Vidyagama programme for the rise in Covid  cases | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Vidyagama scheme, which brought much apprehension since its implementation two months ago for government schools, has received mixed responses from both parents and teachers. Though several are not against the scheme itself, they accuse the government of not following the standard Covid-19 guidelines (wearing masks, using sanitiser and thermal scanners) and risking the health of lakhs of children.Darshini Gowramma, mother of a Grade 5 student, says she is against the cancellation of classes. “The children were sitting at home and not doing anything. The classes made them more active and they were able to learn in a better manner.”

Vijaya, a domestic worker, had both her children attending classes near Indiranagar. “I had to send them since I did not have a smartphone. But it is risky since I live with my mother, who is 74 years old. Some say children are not affected badly, but how can we risk getting them infected?” 

Teachers’ associations welcomed the move. While one remarked that the move is welcome as Dasara holidays had been cancelled because of Vidyagama, another cited an increase in the number of cases as the reason. Both, however, were glad that the government had conceded to their requests.“What should be cancelled is the word ‘temporary’ from the government’s decision – Vidyagama should be done away with, and teachers should not be asked to visit schools either.

Pedagogy has its own method and cannot be done by streetsides, where students are constantly distracted. The government ought to focus on public health first. We have also asked the government for a zero academic year,” Basavaraj Guriker, president of Karnataka State Primary School Teachers’ Association, told TNSE.

Karnataka State High School Teachers’ Association president Manjunath H K said that with the increase in cases, using public spaces was unsafe for students. “Of over 80,000 high school teachers, approximately 2,300 teachers contracted the virus. One cannot definitely say the spread was due to the Vidyagama programme, but chances of getting it there are higher as teachers travel every day for their duty,” he said.
The programme had also cancelled Dasara holidays, said Primary Teachers’ Association president Chandrashekar Nugli, welcoming the decision.

More from Bengaluru.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vidyagama scheme COVID 19
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | EPS)
Open war: CM Jagan hits out at HC judges, SC judge Ramana in letter to CJI
Activists hold placards and shout slogans during a protest against the death of Hathras gang rape victim. (Photo | PTI)
Dalit victims of atrocities face double trouble
Two of the accused in the TRP manipulation racket case being produced at Esplanade Court in Mumbai on Friday | PTI
TRP scam: Ministry of Information and Broadcasting calls for report from BARC
Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, founder-chairman, Narayana Health
NMC to create doctors for every district in two years: Dr Devi Shetty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Indian Air Force sets new record of highest skydive landing at Khardungla Pass in Leh
President Donald Trump speaks from the Blue Room Balcony of the White House to a crowd of supporters on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
‘Don't Be Afraid Of COVID’: Trump returns to White House, removes mask
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp