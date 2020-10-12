STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cycle lane to get a green buffer zone too

By November 1, cycling enthusiasts can take a ride around Raj Bhavan till the Planetarium.

The cycle lane will have a buffer zone with greenery for beautification.

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  By November 1, cycling enthusiasts can take a ride around Raj Bhavan till the Planetarium. However, this lane will be different from the cycle lanes coming up at ORR, which has plastic bollards separating the lane from the thoroughfare.

The 45-km project, which costs `230 crore, will have a buffer zone with greenery for beautification, according to Smart City Limited Managing Director Hephsiba Rani Korlapati. “The surface and environment is different in both areas.

The road from Raj Bhavan is a high-density area with multimodal transport. Hence, looking into all these aspects, the width and surface of the lane will be different. We are focusing on a cycling district as part of Area Based Development (ABD), and are working closely with the horticulture department, DULT and the PWD,” Hephsiba told The New Indian Express.

In addition to this, some spaces around the planetarium will also have benches. “The project has a space for pedestrians, then the cycle lane, a green buffer zone, and the road for vehicles. As of now, the cycle lane will soon open on the left side. The lane will include glowing tracks using reflectors and paint for clear distinction. The lane will extend till Cubbon Park.

However, that stretch is expected to be completed by March next year. While the Traffic department passed the order allowing only walkers inside the park from 6 am to 8 am, sources say it could allow cyclists to enter, once the cycle lane is in place.

The city is expecting its first Cycling District by DULT, which will cover around 25 wards in and around the Outer Ring Road (ORR) stretch between Silk Board Junction and Lowry Memorial College Junction near K R Puram, Old Airport Road, parts of Indiranagar and Koramangala. The lanes will be colour-coded and a draft will be submitted to the Smart City as well as the BBMP for implementation.

