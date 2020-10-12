Stir for release of Father Stan Swamy in Bengaluru today

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Demanding immediate release of Father Stan Swamy SJ, who was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with the Bhima-Koregaon incident, a silent protest will be held on Monday.

Expressing anguish over the arrest, the Bangalore Jesuit Educational Institutions (BJES) has organised the protest between 4 and 5 pm on Monday. A human chain will be formed from Brigade Road to Shantinagar Bus Depot.

“Fr Stan Swamy, who is 83-years-old and a Jesuit priest, has spent almost three decades of his life identifying himself with the Adivasi people and their struggle, especially focusing on their land rights. He stood and supported the life, dignity and the self-respect of the Adivasi community,” a release stated.