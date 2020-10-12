Student moves court over class ban, HC refuses to intervene

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An undergraduate law student at National Law School of India University moved the High Court after the institute did not accept his delayed project submission and also did not allow him to attend classes after that.

Divyanshu Badole filed a writ petition with the high court, but the latter has refused to be involved in the matter, saying that the right to remedy can only be sought in case of legal regime, that is subject to regulations only.

The UGC, while allowing to avail an extension of up to six days for the students on medical grounds and the issue of internet during the pandemic, as cited by the student, did not entitle the petitioner to seek shelter under the provisions.

The student, who claimed that he was a Covid infected/ suspect, had not submitted supporting documents, nor had he produced “even a piece of paper of a bus ticket size, to prima facie convince the respondents”, the court said. “If relief is granted in the given circumstances, the same is likely to lay down a bad precedent that has abundant abuse potential at the hands of unscrupulous or non punctual students,” the court said.