STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Student moves court over class ban, HC refuses to intervene

The UGC, while allowing to avail an extension of up to six days for the students on medical grounds and the issue of internet during the pandemic, as cited by the student,

Published: 12th October 2020 07:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2020 07:21 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka HC

Karnataka High Court (File Photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  An undergraduate law student at National Law School of India University moved the High Court after the institute did not accept his delayed project submission and also did not allow him to attend classes after that.

Divyanshu Badole filed a writ petition with the high court, but the latter has refused to be involved in the matter, saying that the right to remedy can only be sought in case of legal regime, that is subject to regulations only.

The UGC, while allowing to avail an extension of up to six days for the students on medical grounds and the issue of internet during the pandemic, as cited by the student, did not entitle the petitioner to seek shelter under the provisions.

The student, who claimed that he was a Covid infected/ suspect, had not submitted supporting documents, nor had he produced “even a piece of paper of a bus ticket size, to prima facie convince the respondents”, the court said. “If relief is granted in the given circumstances, the same is likely to lay down a bad precedent that has abundant abuse potential at the hands of unscrupulous or non punctual students,” the court said.

More from Bengaluru.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Law School Karnataka High Court
India Matters
Actor-turned politician Khushbu join BJP in the presence of Tamil Nadu state BJP President L Murugan and BJP National Gen Sec CT Ravi at BJP headquarters in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Khushbu Sundar shifts loyalties to BJP, hails PM Modi
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chief Justice of India SA Bobde (Photo | EPS and PTI)
Charges against SC judge put CJI in a spot
Many shops in Mysuru displaying discount offers ahead of Dasara in Mysuru on Sunday. (Photo | EPS/Udayshankar S)
Bengaluru may be worst-affected by COVID-19 at present
Three-capital system for Andhra a game changer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Ram Vilas Paswan used to call Hajipur as his 'mother' (Photo | EPS)
RIP Ram Vilas Paswan: Political contrarian who settled with Socialists and BJP with equal ease
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
More woes for Modi government: India slips to rank 151 in protecting labour rights
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp