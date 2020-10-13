Police open fire at man accused of sexual assault 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Srirampuram police on Monday opened fire at a ragpicker who allegedly kidnapped a minor and sexually assaulted her at the city railway police station premises. The accused, Dinesh (32), attacked a policeman with a knife when they went to arrest him.

A senior police officer said that the girl’s parents hail from Tamil Nadu and have been selling toys in pushcarts for eight years. On Saturday night, the family slept at the railway station premises after returning from work. Around 2.15am the girl who was asleep next to her mother went missing. The parents began searching for the girl and after two hours, they learned she was found near a temple and taken to KC General hospital.

The police received an alert and took the mother who had approached them, to the hospital. Doctors who examined said the girl was sexually assaulted.Police then launched a search and found that Dinesh was living nearby. When they went to nab him, he attacked ASI Venkatappa with a knife, after which inspector Suneel Naik opened fire and arrested him.