STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Police open fire at man accused of sexual assault 

Srirampuram police on Monday opened fire at a ragpicker who allegedly kidnapped a minor and sexually assaulted her at the city railway police station premises.

Published: 13th October 2020 03:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2020 03:52 AM   |  A+A-

Gun

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Srirampuram police on Monday opened fire at a ragpicker who allegedly kidnapped a minor and sexually assaulted her at the city railway police station premises. The accused, Dinesh (32), attacked a policeman with a knife when they went to arrest him.

A senior police officer said that the girl’s parents hail from Tamil Nadu and have been selling toys in pushcarts for eight years. On Saturday night, the family slept at the railway station premises after returning from work. Around 2.15am the girl who was asleep next to her mother went missing. The parents began searching for the girl and after two hours, they learned she was found near a temple and taken to KC General hospital.

The police received an alert and took the mother who had approached them, to the hospital. Doctors who examined said the girl was sexually assaulted.Police then launched a search and found that Dinesh was living nearby. When they went to nab him, he attacked ASI Venkatappa with a knife, after which inspector Suneel Naik opened fire and arrested him.

More from Bengaluru.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
sexual assault 
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo| EPS)
Petition in SC against Jagan over press meet against top judge
National Investigation Agency officials (File Photo | PTI)
Gold smuggling accused has IS links, says NIA
Image used for representational purpose.
Incidence of breast cancer high among women in Chennai: Study
Wearing masks has become the norm as the pandemic rages on. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Universal mask use may save 1.32 lakh lives till February

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Herd Immunity is scientifically and ethically problematic: WHO Chief
Bengaluru may be worst-affected by COVID-19 at present
Gallery
Dwayne Bravo - Wickets: 104 - The only bowler with over 100 wickets for the Yellow Army, Bravo has 104 scalps to his name. He is the franchise's all-time leading wicket-taker. Bravo won the Purple Cap in 2013 and 2015. (Photo| Twitter)
From Dwayne Bravo to Ravindra Jadeja: Chennai Super Kings' highest wicket-takers in IPL - top five list
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp