Premium FAR to be reality soon as cash-starved govt goes for relook

The state government is leaving no stone unturned in its bid to raise more funds. It is now reviving old proposals and rushing to turn them into a reality.

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government is leaving no stone unturned in its bid to raise more funds. It is now reviving old proposals and rushing to turn them into a reality. One such is the premium FAR (Floor Area Ratio).The Urban Development Department has sent the FAR proposal to the state government for approval, so that it can be implemented at the earliest. The department is keeping it a hushed up affair so that there are no speculations and criticism from people before it is implemented. 

According to department sources, they have proposed to keep the premium FAR at 50 per cent of the current guidance value of a particular road, as decided by the Stamps and Registration Department. The FAR was first proposed by the department in 2017 and again in 2018. It will replace the FAR-4 and has been planned to be implemented along the standing and upcoming Metro lines too. Once implemented, it will help commercial properties along the Metro lines to go vertical and also the state exchequer to reap the benefits. 

According to the new proposal, the department also wants to tap residential properties that market and advertise “close to the Metro line”.  To make this effective quickly, the UDD is also working on amending the Karnataka Town and Country Planning Act, 1961, and the Bangalore Development Authority’s revised Master Plan. As soon as it is approved by the CM, it will also be part of the upcoming Bengaluru Municipal Act, 2020, to ensure that the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike also gets due property tax. 
 

