Racing to the finish line  

Simran Ahuja By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : Cycling, hiking, abseiling, orienteering, swimming, zip-lining, trail running... No, these aren’t separate events. City-based firm NthAdventure, which organises various adventure sports events, is back with its first post-lockdown adventure run. The event, which will take place in two editions – 25 km and 60 km – combines all these activities into one mega adventure race.

“Things are difficult for the field of sports but we also cannot stay indoors forever. We had to start looking at new ways of getting people back in the fitness game,” says Ajita Madan, who co-founded the outdoor adventure sports venture with Sayeesha Kirani.

The event will flag off on Nov. 1 and will take place over 6-7 hours on the outskirts of Kanakpura. “While that is the time we have allotted for the event, it could take someone as little as 1.5 hours to finish the 25km race and 3.5 hours to finish the 60 km edition. It depends on their competitive spirit,” explains Madan. Keeping safety regulations in mind, the race is restricted to 35 teams or 70 individuals.

But with work from home humdrum having set in, participation for this event has been encouraging, says Madan. He adds, “We have seen people from Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra enquire about the race too. Most are attracted towards the range of activities since it’s different from solo running or cycling events.”

Take, for instance, Kishan N, a consultant at a software firm in Bengaluru. He is taking part in this race with Rajashree M, just four days after they get married. “This is the first time we will be taking part in an adventure sport together. We just wanted something fun to do in these times and what better way for my wife and me to start our journey together,” says Kishan, who will be getting married on on Oct. 26.

“Thanks to the nature of the sport and the terrain in which it takes place, there is ample scope for social distancing. Unlike a marathon, everyone doesn’t run together as the boundaries are not defined. And besides being close to nature, there’s enough freedom to orient or decide the best route,” says Kishan.

For registrations (cost `2,000-6,750), visit nthadventure.com