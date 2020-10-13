Show time, finally

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : Choosing those perfect seats, the excitement of seeing your favourite stars on the big screen, waiting for the booming sound of trailers of upcoming releases… it’s been almost eight months since movie buffs in the city experienced these joys. The wait is finally coming to an end for cinema aficionados, with the government allowing film theatres to open from Oct. 15. Although theatres are opening with reruns of movies, the fraternity is already excited with the signs of revival, and hectic preparations are under way.

Making the experience are safe as possible for viewers, theatres are planning to follow all the government guidelines. PVR Cinemas, for instance, has planned seating arrangements with gaps between groups, and seats on either side of a group booking will be left empty to maintain social distancing. However, in their Luxe cinemas, there won’t be any change in the seating arrangement because the distance between the seats is maintained anyhow, given the wide size of each seat. The employees also need to mandatorily download the Aarogya Setu app.

PVR had earlier announced its partnership with Dettol to ensure cleaner and safer viewing experience. “We have completely transformed our cinemas matching standards laid by the Global Cinema Federation and are excited to see the results of our hard work and dedication,” Gautam Dutta, the CEO of the firm, had earlier said in a statement.

However, film lovers, including members of the cinema industry, are treading with caution. Actor-director Suman Nagarkar says she has no immediate plans to visit a theatre, and will wait to test the waters first. “You can never enjoy a movie on a small screen. There is always some distraction around, so you will never enjoy it to the fullest. Though I love movies, I am a practical person too. I know all the safety precautions are being taken, with gaps in between seats, but at the end of the day, it’s a confined space,” says Nagarkar, adding that if, however, a movie starring Dr Rajkumar is playing, her family would certainly make impromptu plans to go to the theatre.

Not just Nagarkar, even diehard fans who could not wait to watch their stars turn fiction to life on screen don’t mind waiting for the pandemic to die down before they head back to the big screen movie experience. Nitish Murthy, a city-based Bachchan fan followed by both Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan on Twitter, says the increasing number of Covid-19 cases makes it a risky step now. “Health comes first, and I can’t take chances with it,” says Murthy, who even dressed up as the title character when he watched Sarkar in the theatre.

Others too are preferring to wait it out. “Because of the current situation, we don’t think the reopening of theatres is recommended,” says Deepak Kulkarni, vice president, SRK Fans Association Bangalore. “As fans, we would love to see Shah Rukh Khan on the big screen but until the cases come down or a vaccine is released, we don’t think it will be safe. In fact, we have been tweeting and requesting Shah Rukh Khan to not release any film for the next one and a half years, till the situation improves,” he adds.

(With inputs from Simran Ahuja)

