Tumakuru hospital gets oxygen plant

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: The designated Covid hospital in Tumakuru district finally has its own liquid oxygen plant that will ensure supply of the life-saving gas to ICU patients.A private agency completed the Rs 16 lakh project with a capacity of 6,000 litres in one-and-a-half months’ time. The hospital, which has 200 beds and 21 beds in ICU, requires about 1,200 litres of oxygen every day.

Chairman of TMCC and philanthropist N S Jayakumar had an oxygen pipeline implemented at the hospital at a cost of Rs 10 lakh which will enable treatment of over 100 patients with high-flow oxygen therapy.

District Surgeon Dr T A Veerabhadraiah said the ICU capacity will be expanded to 30 beds in a week following government approval to recruit 10 staff nurses and 10 D-Group employees who will be trained in handling the situation.

Over 110 patients have been referred to ICUs in private hospitals which have been charging prices between Rs 10,000-Rs 30,000 per day, according to sources. “If affected people lodge a complaint with us, we will not hesitate to take action against hospitals that over charge,” Veerabhadraiah told TNIE over the phone.