B.Com exam now on Oct 17, students stranded

BENGALURU: Outstation final-year B.Com students of Bangalore University, who were in Bengaluru to write their final semester examination, as mandated by the UGC, were left stranded after their paper was postponed for a third time. The exam for the sixth semester B.Com 6.2 Principles and Practice of Auditing (CBCS), scheduled on October 12, will now be conducted on October 17, between 9.30am and 12.30pm, institute officials said on Tuesday.

After several postponements owing to the pandemic, the final paper was to be held on September 28, and was put off due to a state shutdown and farmers’ protests. When it was finally scheduled for October 12, the paper was leaked just a few hours before the examination.

“Some students had come with their parents, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and were set to leave after the final examination,” a B.Com lecturer said. “It was an ordeal for the students. In some cases, students seated in the examination hall were asked to leave, and were confused. Only later did they learn that the question paper had been leaked,” the lecturer said, lauding the registrar’s hasty decision to cancel the examination.

“Students were in for a shock, most of them didn’t know why the paper was called off after being advanced so many times, and it was difficult to convince them. About 20 per cent of our students are from outside the city and are facing a lot of difficulty,” said an official from New Horizon College in the city.

Exam centres have received stricter instructions for the rescheduled examination on October 17. “We are expected to record the opening of the bundles,” said a faculty member.