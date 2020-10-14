Bengaluru fares poorly on active Covid cases, deaths

Iffath Fathima And Ranjani Madhavan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In less than a month, the number of active cases in Bengaluru increased by 23,982. It now has the highest moving growth rate (MGR) in terms of active cases, compared with five other mega cities in India. Its mortality MGR is also the highest.Between September 12-October 10, total active cases in six mega cities were 18,709, according to an analysis by Jeevan Raksha, an initiative of management consultancy Proxima. While Bengaluru’s active cases increased by 23,982, Chennai and Kolkata saw cases rise by 2,932 and 2,362 respectively. In contrast, cases in Ahmedabad declined by 691, in Mumbai by 3824, and in Delhi by 6,052. Bengaluru’s moving growth rate was the highest at 59%. The moving growth rate is the speed at which the active cases or mortality cases increase.

Bengaluru is second-best on testing among the six cities, after Delhi, but unlike the national capital, its MGR is high. “Ramping up testing increases the cases, which is ideally right. But the containment strategy and clinical management (need attention) to reduce the active cases growth rate. The containment strategy in the city should be improved.

For this, we need to trace contacts better. For every positive patient, three primary contacts and three secondary contacts need to be tested. For 10,000 positive cases now, 60,000 contacts must be tested, but where is the manpower to do it? In Delhi, the highest testing is done, but active cases are -6052 (which is a decline of active cases from August), as they have been able to test, trace, and isolate contacts,” said Sanjeev Mysore, convenor of Jeevan Raksha Project.

However, Dr K Sudhakar, Minister who is heads covid management in the state, denied that the rise in active cases was due to poor contact tracing, and said the number had increased as testing had been ramped up. “People have become complacent and are not following rules. The negligence is a big obstacle to breaking the chain. Primary and secondary contacts should strictly adhere to guidelines and get themselves tested,” he said.

Mortality Growth Rate

Sanjeev said the rise in the MGR for mortality corresponds with a rise in active cases. Bengaluru’s mortality MGR is 39%, followed by Kolkata 27%, Delhi 22%, Mumbai 16%, Chennai 15%, Ahmedabad 5%. “If active cases keep increasing it will be a challenge,” he said. Dr Sudhakar, however, said Bengaluru’s death rate stands at 1.17%, which he said is far better than other cities. “People with symptoms, especially comorbidities and elderly citizens should get themselves tested early so that treatment can be administered. Our aim is to reduce the mortality rate to less than 1% and we are taking all measures to ensure that,” he said.