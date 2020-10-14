BSY calls meet to tackle Bengaluru Covid crisis

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru’s galloping Covid numbers are giving the government sleepless nights. After handing over the health ministry to Dr K Sudhakar, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is getting ready for more drastic measures to deal with the crisis. He has called for a meeting of all 28 city MLAs, the BBMP commissioner, officials, chief secretary and additional chief secretaries on Wednesday afternoon, to review the overall Covid management.

Bengaluru Urban district has been consistently posting a high number of cases, often crossing 5,000 in a single day. The CM has expressed concern about Bengaluru in earlier meetings, and divided the city into eight zones to help manage the pandemic.

Complaints of corruption and mismanagement have also plagued the system. To this, Sudhakar said, “The government will not tolerate attempts to exploit people. I request the people and media to bring such incidents to the notice of the government.’’

