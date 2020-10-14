STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

BSY calls meet to tackle Bengaluru Covid crisis

Bengaluru Urban district has been consistently posting a high number of cases, often crossing 5,000 in a single day.

Published: 14th October 2020 04:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2020 04:58 AM   |  A+A-

Chief minister B S Yediyurappa

Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru’s galloping Covid numbers are giving the government sleepless nights. After handing over the health ministry to Dr K Sudhakar, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is getting ready for more drastic measures to deal with the crisis. He has called for a meeting of all 28 city MLAs, the BBMP commissioner, officials, chief secretary and additional chief secretaries on Wednesday afternoon, to review the overall Covid management.

Bengaluru Urban district has been consistently posting a high number of cases, often crossing 5,000 in a single day. The CM has expressed concern about Bengaluru in earlier meetings, and divided the city into eight zones to help manage the pandemic. 

Complaints of corruption and mismanagement have also plagued the system. To this, Sudhakar said, “The government will not tolerate attempts to exploit people. I request the people and media to bring such incidents to the notice of the government.’’  
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru BS Yediyurappa COVID 19
India Matters
A flood-affected area in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: 2-days' holiday, citizens told not to come out of their homes
Representational image. (Express Illustration)
Indian economy to bounce back with 8.8% growth in 2021: IMF
Rising Covid infection among kids latest worry
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Purchase deal with firms only after Covid-19 vaccines prove effective: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Chief economist of the IMF, Gita Gopinath
Global growth expected to slow to 3.5%: IMF Chief Gita Gopinath
Flood water passing under Moosarambagh bridge after 13 gates of the Himayatsagar reservoir were lifted in Hyderabad. (Videograb)
Hyderabad Flooded: 11 dead, including two-month old, city waterlogged
Gallery
Eighteen people have died in Hyderabad city and surrounding areas due to the incessant rains till Wednesday afternoon. (Photo | EPS)
Hyderabad floods: Shocking photos from ground zero as Telangana battle incessant rains | Roads indented, vehicles washed off
People walk through a flooded road after Vijayawada witnessed heavy rainfall due to deep depression in the Bay of Bengal. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Incessant rain in Andhra Pradesh wreaks havoc
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp