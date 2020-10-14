Can govt handle Covid disaster, asks Karnataka HC

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Citing the spike in Covid-19 cases in the last few months, the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday asked the state government to announce whether the authorities concerned should be in the state of preparedness to deal with a disaster, as contemplated under the Disaster Management Act.

While hearing a batch of PILs, a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Aravind Kumar directed the state to inform whether any exercise had been done to asses the number of beds required in future, considering the increase in Covid cases. The government must take a call on increasing the number of beds, it added.

The bench directed the state and district-level experts committees to look into the availability of ambulances and submit a report. The court asked the state if any centralised mechanism and any scientific assessment is made to make ambulances available to the needy. The bench also directed the BBMP to submit reports after visiting 64 private Covid hospitals.