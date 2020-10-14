Low-key celebrations high spirits

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Come October and one can almost feel the festive fervour in the air. But as Covid-19 cases rise steadily in the city, a cloud of fear looms large over every plan this year. But subdued though they are, Navratri and Durga Puja celebrations don’t necessarily have to be an entirely dull affair this year, thanks to the various celebrations planned in the city keeping safety precautions in mind.

Gopalan Signature Mall, with hospitality partner Grand Mercure Bengaluru, is planning a dandiya event, limited to 75 couples. The open-air event will have music by a DJ, live food counters and unlimited mocktails. “We also have special rewards for the best dressed couple and best couple dance,” says event manager C Girish Kumar. Early bird tickets for the event are available on platforms like Book My Show and PayTM Insider for `1,300.

Other malls in the city, like Inorbit Mall and Phoenix Marketcity, are opting for just festive decor to stay on the safer side. Most cultural associations too are giving large physical events a miss, and are opting for smaller, private celebrations just for their members. Praful Maun, committee member of Shree Indiranagar Gujarati Association, says this is the first time in many years that a public event is not being held. In light of the situation, they have opted to live-stream the idol installation, daily aarti and Garba for nine songs every day, on their Facebook page instead.

And since Navratri is incomplete without Garba, Sheena Chaudhary is conducting an online Bollywood Garba workshop on Oct. 17-18 and 24-25. During the one-and-a-half-hour long event, Chaudhary, who is the co-founder of event management company Banjara and Gypsy, will teach participants the basic footwork, hand movements and techniques, while also teaching them the choreography for some Bollywood Garba numbers. “Just for some added festive vibe, I’m also going to encourage my students to dress up in long skirts or ghagras,” says Chaudhary. Tickets for the event (`250) are available on Insider.in.

The Bengali Association for the Residents of Sarjapur and HSR Area (Barsha) too has small-scale plans for their annual festivities. The daily puja from Oct 22-26 will be limited to members only this year, where slots have to be pre-booked through a mobile app. Core committee member Priyanka Sinha Roy explains, “The contactless check-in process will have an online QR code-based registration.

The entrance will have an automated thermal scanner, QR code validation and real-time member count displayed on a large LED to ensure touchless check-in. The system would automatically detect if the number exceeds the prescribed limit and restrict entry.” Non-members and members of vulnerable age groups, however, can view the proceedings of puja, pushpanjali and the aarti on the group’s Facebook and YouTube channels.

In the past years, the association has fed more than 300 people at their event but since that is not a possibility this year, they have also tied up with Dunzo to deliver the bhog prasadam to members at their doorsteps. “We are also paying tribute to the 100-year birth anniversary of Satyajit Ray. Cultural evenings showcasing this theme will be shown live online in the evenings, along with musical performances from artists like Srikanto Acharya, Rupankar Bagchi, Anindya Bose Jojo, Nachiketa and others,” adds Roy.

