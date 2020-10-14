STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PIL seeks ban on vehicle entry inside Cubbon Park

The petitioner has stated that movement of vehicles wasn’t permitted in view of the lockdown restrictions and also to ensure cleanliness and greenery of the park.

Published: 14th October 2020

Children allowed inside Cubbon Park in Bengaluru from Sunday after being checked for fever. (Photo| EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Acting on public interest litigation filed by Cubbon Park Walkers’ Association seeking ban of vehicular movement inside the park, the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday issued a notice to various authorities of the state government.A division bench comprising Justice B V Nagarathna and Justice N S Sanjay Gowda ordered a notice to the Chief Secretary, Home Department, Urban Development Department, and the Horticulture Department, after hearing the petition.

The petitioner has stated that movement of vehicles wasn’t permitted in view of the lockdown restrictions and also to ensure cleanliness and greenery of the park. If vehicular movement is allowed inside the park now, public interest will suffer, he alleged.

In view of this, the petitioner requested the court to issue a direction to the Chief Secretary to implement the recommendation made by the Directorate of Urban Land Transport and thus Cubbon Park be closed for vehicular traffic, including parking of the vehicles.”In response to the representation submitted by the petitioner, the Directorate of Urban Land Transport, on September 2, recommended to the Horticulture and Sericulture Department not to allow vehicles and parking of vehicles inside the park, the petitioner claimed.

