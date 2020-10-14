Ready for the reel

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: This Friday, cinema halls will finally open to the public after a break of seven months. As the final stage of the gradual unlock process, cinema halls were the final bastion of restrictions that the government had imposed. However, the government has also imposed new rules regarding the functioning of cinema theatres. They will be allowed to operate at 50 per cent capacity (which was already the case with most flop movies). Only packaged food is to be sold in the cafeterias, and provisions for sanitisation and social distancing will be made.

As a film critic, this decision implies that it’s ‘back to work’ for people like me. While I’m glad that the country is finally finding its way back to normalcy, I have mixed feelings about going back to a theatre to review movies. Over the last six months, film reviewers had an extended vacation. Since all the big releases happened on OTT platforms, we could watch a movie at home. I could sip beer or eat food while enjoying a film, without mortgaging my ancestral property. There was no frantic note-taking and scribbling – an OTT allows you to revisit important scenes and elucidate eloquently. With cinema halls opening up, reviewers will have to wake up early on Fridays and get back to work.

But the question remains – with the newly imposed rules, will the experience of cinema-viewing be the same? Spare a thought for the young college students who visit cinema halls for practical classes on the birds and the bees. What use do they have for social distancing when society has already distanced them enough?

Hriday Ranjan

The Indian government also missed a trick by not allowing viewers to carry their own tiffin boxes for food. After decades of consuming overpriced sandwiches at cinema theatres, I am convinced that the only way we can increase footfall in Indian cinemas is by allowing families to bring their large metal tiffin boxes. After all, aren’t most of our films packaged as family entertainers? And there is nothing more enjoyable for an Indian family, than a family picnic!

When we speak of cinema halls, we usually imagine urban multiplexes. But most of India watches its films in single-screen theatres. How do they adapt to the new rules? How do fans resist the urge to hug each other and dance in the aisles when the ‘hero-introduction’ song comes on screen? What happens to the fans who throw papers at the screen? How does one whistle with a mask on? And what about the friends who share a cigarette during the interval? Indian cinema is mostly built on adulation and fandom; will it be the same without the hero worship?

We often hear that Indians are united by the two Cs of Cinema and Cricket. Cricket has adapted to the new abnormal, and the IPL has reinstated a sense of routine in our lives. One needs to see how the second C – cinema – adapts to the changing times to fight the biggest C of them all – the Coronavirus.

As Friday approaches, I am reminded of the feeling of returning to school after summer vacations. Only, it was a case of summer vacations extending and merging into winter vacations. The thought of buying new pens and note pads fills me with dread. But as the Indian government clearly believes, the second show must go on!