When art meets business

Published: 14th October 2020 04:46 AM

Padmaja Nagarur

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The pandemic has been a game changer for all businesses. While many have faced the brunt of it, there are a few who have evolved and changed their approach. The Great Wave, a Berlin-based virtual festival, happening between Oct. 16-19, will bring some of these individuals from across the world to explore how businesses can be reinvented. With 35 hubs across the world, Artflute, an online marketplace for contemporary art, is hosting The Bangalore Hub as part of the event.

The theme of the event is ‘Reimagining Beautiful Businesses’ and the live session will feature Bengalureans like Lakshmi Pratury (founder and CEO, Ink), Bhaskar Bhat (former managing director, Titan), Sahar Mansoor (founder and CEO, Bare Necessities), RK Misra (co-founder of Yulu) and Mekin Maheshwari (ex-Flipkart and founder and CEO, Udhyam). “We picked them because they could help change the setback their businesses faced during the pandemic,” says Artflute CEO Padmaja Nagarur.  

There will also be a musical performance by Jishnu Dasgupta of city-based band Swarathma. Dasgupta and his team will be creating a tune inspired from the stories of the panel. “The event brings together my love for music, storytelling and business. These stories, I hope, will lend themselves beautifully to a piece of music we will craft with them,” says Dasgupta, who will craft the tune with producer Varun Murali and lyricist Syed Aslam Noor.  

Maheshwari, who will be a part of the live session, says, “I tried to keep my sanity during the lockdown by volunteering or pursuing activities with family. The most exciting part of the event, for me, is music being created live. That’s some crazy experiment.”

