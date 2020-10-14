STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Will reclaim ill-kept CSR parks: BBMP

 The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has decided that parks and medians which have not been maintained well by private firms, under the CSR initiative, will be taken back. 

Published: 14th October 2020 04:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2020 04:58 AM   |  A+A-

People take a walk at Cubbon Park in Bengaluru | NAGARAJA GADEKAL

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has decided that parks and medians which have not been maintained well by private firms, under the CSR initiative, will be taken back. At a meeting chaired by BBMP Commissioner N Manjunath Prasad and Administrator Gaurav Gupta, the two officials took stock of the condition of parks and playgrounds and stated that parks should not just look attractive, but be well-maintained.

“Their natural and aesthetic beauty, along with their uniqueness, should be well taken care of as some of them are in a bad condition,” the Commissioner pointed out, adding that special preference should be given to Freedom Park, JP Park, the MG Road Boulevard and government parks. 

“Most medians have been taken over by private firms for maintenance, under the CSR initiative, but they are not looking nice and are poorly maintained. Engineers and Horticulture and Forest Department officials should take stock of them, review them, and if found to be badly maintained, they should be taken back from the private firms, with their licences cancelled,” he added.According to BBMP records, there are 1,352 parks under BBMP limits, of which 1,118 have been developed and 234 are yet to be developed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BBMP
India Matters
A flood-affected area in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: 2-days' holiday, citizens told not to come out of their homes
Representational image. (Express Illustration)
Indian economy to bounce back with 8.8% growth in 2021: IMF
Rising Covid infection among kids latest worry
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Purchase deal with firms only after Covid-19 vaccines prove effective: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Chief economist of the IMF, Gita Gopinath
Global growth expected to slow to 3.5%: IMF Chief Gita Gopinath
Flood water passing under Moosarambagh bridge after 13 gates of the Himayatsagar reservoir were lifted in Hyderabad. (Videograb)
Hyderabad Flooded: 11 dead, including two-month old, city waterlogged
Gallery
Eighteen people have died in Hyderabad city and surrounding areas due to the incessant rains till Wednesday afternoon. (Photo | EPS)
Hyderabad floods: Shocking photos from ground zero as Telangana battle incessant rains | Roads indented, vehicles washed off
People walk through a flooded road after Vijayawada witnessed heavy rainfall due to deep depression in the Bay of Bengal. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Incessant rain in Andhra Pradesh wreaks havoc
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp