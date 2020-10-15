STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Batter banter

Idli is not just food but a heritage, a culinary legacy, believes homechef Priyanka Golikeri, who is the founder of Flour & Herbs.

Published: 15th October 2020 05:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2020 05:06 AM   |  A+A-

By  Vidya Iyengar 
Express News Service

BENGALURU : When British historian Edward Anderson responded to a question from a food aggregator with this comment on Twitter, “Idlis are the most boring things in the world.”, little did he know that it would cause a furore on social media. With the likes of Shashi Tharoor commenting on it, the post has created a war of words. After his initial tweet got desi Twitter riled up, Professor Anderson tweeted, “Before the whole of south India attacks me, can I just say that I love dosa and appam and basically all south Indian food. But idli (and puttu for that matter) are insufferable.”

Idli is not just food but a heritage, a culinary legacy, believes homechef Priyanka Golikeri, who is the founder of Flour & Herbs. “It is by far one of the most affordable, most nutritious and healthiest foods available that can be eaten at any time or any day, even every day. But idli on its own (without chutney/sambar/ghee) carries a mild, subtle taste.

Hence, we almost always eat it with condiments. On its own it carries its own distinct flavour which is not overpowering on our tastebuds. Hence it might be deemed as ‘boring’; especially if not made with the right proportion of ingredients or fermented well,” she says. Agrees food blogger and consultant Monika Manchanda, who is firmly on the side of idlies. “It’s the perfect carb carrier for chutney and gravies,” she adds. 

Supporting Shashi Tharoor, PC Musthafa, co-founder and CEO, iD Fresh Food, wholeheartedly agrees with his statement, ‘If the idli batter has been fermented right, it’s the closest thing to heaven on this earth!’. “Given its versatility and adaptability, idlis have continued to be the quintessential Indian food over centuries. In fact, during the pandemic, we saw a lot more people embrace the joy of idlis as they realise the nutritional superiority and convenience it brings to the table,” he says.  

PC Musthafa

The dish which is vegan, gluten-free, healthy with no saturated fat, no cholesterol, and a good mix of protein, carbs and fibre has not just transcended the north-south divide, it has now become the food that appeals to the global diaspora. “Something like the idli can bring communities together and give you joy and happiness,” he says. 

Manu Nair, corporate executive chef, Billionsmiles Hospitality, which owns Upsouth and Ministry of Barbeque, is disheartened about the comment but justifies the professor’s stand that he must have not tasted the right ones. “It’s one of the most popular dishes, among the likes of biryani and pizza,” says Nair, who has spent hours researching idlis – right from soaking, grinding, and steaming – to standarise it.  

HEALTH FILE 
Fitness expert Wanitha Ashok, who can eat idlis for breakfast, lunch and dinner, takes umbrage at them being called boring. Ashok points out that the fermented dish is a natural probitoic and is a good source of protein and fibre. “Sambar, coconut chutney and podi, all of them have nutrients,” she says, adding that idlis double as a mild bleach, pack and scrub too, when used on the face.     

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A flood-affected area in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: 2-days' holiday, citizens told not to come out of their homes
Representational image. (Express Illustration)
Indian economy to bounce back with 8.8% growth in 2021: IMF
Rising Covid infection among kids latest worry
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Purchase deal with firms only after Covid-19 vaccines prove effective: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Chief economist of the IMF, Gita Gopinath
Global growth expected to slow to 3.5%: IMF Chief Gita Gopinath
Flood water passing under Moosarambagh bridge after 13 gates of the Himayatsagar reservoir were lifted in Hyderabad. (Videograb)
Hyderabad Flooded: 11 dead, including two-month old, city waterlogged
Gallery
Eighteen people have died in Hyderabad city and surrounding areas due to the incessant rains till Wednesday afternoon. (Photo | EPS)
Hyderabad floods: Shocking photos from ground zero as Telangana battle incessant rains | Roads indented, vehicles washed off
People walk through a flooded road after Vijayawada witnessed heavy rainfall due to deep depression in the Bay of Bengal. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Incessant rain in Andhra Pradesh wreaks havoc
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp